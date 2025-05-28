Walmart Adds Digital Service for Medicare Advantage Customers

On the heels of opening its largest prescription-processing facility, Walmart is continuing to up its game on the health-and-wellness side of its business. This week, the retailer unveiled a first-of-its-kind digital innovation that allows customers to optimize their Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits while shopping on Walmart.com and on the Walmart app.

Through this capability, users can find products that are specific to their plan’s benefits and track their benefits spending in real time. They can choose from a variety of healthy food options, over-the-counter (OTC) products and general merchandise, and order for delivery or same-day pickup.

Walmart underscored the accessibility of this service, noting that about two-thirds of Medicare Advantage members never use their OTC benefits. “Customers expect more from their shopping experience, and we continuously adapt to offer the most convenient and intuitive capabilities,” said Ralph Clare, SVP, health-and-wellness merchandising at Walmart U.S. “We saw an opportunity to streamline the health benefits shopping journey, make it easier for customers to discover eligible items, and offer convenient pickup and delivery options that fit their busy schedule. The enhanced shopping experience for health benefits is yet another example of how Walmart is helping customers save money and live better.”

The program will roll out first with Plantation, Fla.-based benefits administrator NationsBenefits. Medicare Advantage members can add benefits cards to their online Walmart account at Walmart.com/wallet. They can then navigate the retailer’s digital product assortment to find a “benefits program eligible” badge on various items and add those products to their cart. For those shopping in-store, benefits-eligible badges will show up when scanning items in the Walmart app.