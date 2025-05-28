Walmart Adds Digital Service for Medicare Advantage Customers
In other news related to its focus on health, the retail behemoth revealed that it’s launching its own AI-powered digital platform, Everyday Health Signals, to help people eat healthier. The platform was created for health plans and benefit managers and now enables shoppers to connect their Walmart.com account and receive AI-driven insights to improve their well-being, including nutrition analysis and shopping list suggestions.
“By allowing customers the opportunity to make more informed choices with Walmart Everyday Health Signals, we’re creating the opportunity for widespread health impact,” explained Pravene Nath, MD, group director, consumer health and data solutions at Walmart U.S. “We’re innovating with tech-enabled health solutions that equip customers with a better understanding of how small decisions in the grocery aisle can help improve their overall health.”
Walmart continues to perform well in the digital channel. According to the company’s latest financial report, global e-commerce – including health-and-wellness offerings – grew 22% in the recently concluded first quarter.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.