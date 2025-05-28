 Skip to main content

Walmart Adds Digital Service for Medicare Advantage Customers

Shoppers can identify plan-specific products and take advantage of another new platform offering AI-enabled health guidance
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Medicare Advantage members can optimize their OTC and healthy food benefits with a new seamless shopping capability on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

On the heels of opening its largest prescription-processing facility, Walmart is continuing to up its game on the health-and-wellness side of its business. This week, the retailer unveiled a first-of-its-kind digital innovation that allows customers to optimize their Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits while shopping on Walmart.com and on the Walmart app.

Through this capability, users can find products that are specific to their plan’s benefits and track their benefits spending in real time. They can choose from a variety of healthy food options, over-the-counter (OTC) products and general merchandise, and order for delivery or same-day pickup.

Walmart underscored the accessibility of this service, noting that about two-thirds of Medicare Advantage members never use their OTC benefits. “Customers expect more from their shopping experience, and we continuously adapt to offer the most convenient and intuitive capabilities,” said Ralph Clare, SVP, health-and-wellness merchandising at Walmart U.S. “We saw an opportunity to streamline the health benefits shopping journey, make it easier for customers to discover eligible items, and offer convenient pickup and delivery options that fit their busy schedule. The enhanced shopping experience for health benefits is yet another example of how Walmart is helping customers save money and live better.”

The program will roll out first with Plantation, Fla.-based benefits administrator NationsBenefits. Medicare Advantage members can add benefits cards to their online Walmart account at Walmart.com/wallet. They can then navigate the retailer’s digital product assortment to find a “benefits program eligible” badge on various items and add those products to their cart. For those shopping in-store, benefits-eligible badges will show up when scanning items in the Walmart app.

In other news related to its focus on health, the retail behemoth revealed that it’s launching its own AI-powered digital platform, Everyday Health Signals, to help people eat healthier. The platform was created for health plans and benefit managers and now enables shoppers to connect their Walmart.com account and receive AI-driven insights to improve their well-being, including nutrition analysis and shopping list suggestions.

“By allowing customers the opportunity to make more informed choices with Walmart Everyday Health Signals, we’re creating the opportunity for widespread health impact,” explained Pravene Nath, MD, group director, consumer health and data solutions at Walmart U.S. “We’re innovating with tech-enabled health solutions that equip customers with a better understanding of how small decisions in the grocery aisle can help improve their overall health.”

Walmart continues to perform well in the digital channel. According to the company’s latest financial report, global e-commerce – including health-and-wellness offerings – grew 22% in the recently concluded first quarter.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

