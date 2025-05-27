How In-Store Activations Reflect the Marriage of Digital and Physical Strategies

Whether doing a slow scroll online or dawdling in the store, many consumers enjoy the discovery process of shopping, whether it’s finding a new food product or scoping out a beauty product. They may be motivated by price, especially as economic uncertainty lingers, or are enticed by the novelty effect, but whatever brings them to a curated assortment presents an opportunity for retailers and brands to unite their physical and digital presence.

In-store activations can create a cohesive path to discovery. Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Sherry Smith, executive managing director, Americas, at global tech company Criteo, about how such efforts inspire shoppers to check out products that catch their eye or that have been trending online, and also benefit from the support of in-person expertise.

According to Smith, e-commerce strategies and immersive in-store touchpoints can be linked as part of an overall approach to cultivating discovery and, with that, bigger baskets and longer-term loyalty. She cited the popularity of Walmart's beauty bars, a pilot program where shoppers can explore new products, chat with beauty experts and test samples.

“Walmart is doing a nice job bringing their total strategy together, whether it’s their own marketing or branded advertising. Everything is omnichannel all the way through – their TV network, audio and signage,” she said, pointing to other elements of that strategy, including influencer partnerships and retail media. “They are one of the best in class for end-to-end and make it super easy to have the best experience.”