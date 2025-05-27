 Skip to main content

How In-Store Activations Reflect the Marriage of Digital and Physical Strategies

Progressive Grocer talks with Criteo’s Sherry Smith about the path to discovery
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Walmart beauty bar
According to Criteo's Sherry Smith, Walmart's in-store beauty bars, supported by robust digital marketing, are an example of effective in-store activations.

Whether doing a slow scroll online or dawdling in the store, many consumers enjoy the discovery process of shopping, whether it’s finding a new food product or scoping out a beauty product. They may be motivated by price, especially as economic uncertainty lingers, or are enticed by the novelty effect, but whatever brings them to a curated assortment presents an opportunity for retailers and brands to unite their physical and digital presence.

In-store activations can create a cohesive path to discovery. Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Sherry Smith, executive managing director, Americas, at global tech company Criteo, about how such efforts inspire shoppers to check out products that catch their eye or that have been trending online, and also benefit from the support of in-person expertise.

According to Smith, e-commerce strategies and immersive in-store touchpoints can be linked as part of an overall approach to cultivating discovery and, with that, bigger baskets and longer-term loyalty. She cited the popularity of Walmart's beauty bars, a pilot program where shoppers can explore new products, chat with beauty experts and test samples.

“Walmart is doing a nice job bringing their total strategy together, whether it’s their own marketing or branded advertising. Everything is omnichannel all the way through – their TV network, audio and signage,” she said, pointing to other elements of that strategy, including influencer partnerships and retail media. “They are one of the best in class for end-to-end and make it super easy to have the best experience.”

In working with retailers across its commerce media platform, including those working on hot categories like beauty, Criteo has seen real progress in buttoning up physical and digital programs with in-store activations. “Both from a consumer and an advertiser standpoint, we’re seeing worlds continuing to come together,” Smith reported.

Sherry Smoth
Sherry Smith is executive managing director, Americas, at tech firm Criteo.

Not surprisingly, data is at the heart of delivering on the much-ballyhooed seamless omnichannel experience. “Knowing me as a customer and what I want and need is done by marrying data that a retailer has on its customers and ensuring that everything is connected, so I am not seeing something different online that I’m seeing in store,” she added. “The value of data is helping you make sure that you serve up advertising at the right moment – showing something in line with a customer’s shopping habits.”

Hand in hand with discovery is the notion of enjoyment. “You see it is about both fun and value at the end of the day, and that’s where I think shopping is getting more exciting,” Smith remarked, noting that retailers and brands can fuel the fun. “You’re seeing that come together with helpful tips and recipes.”

As such strategies play out, AI is speeding up deployments. “It makes it more real-time and predictive, looking at patterns and being able to help with decision making. It takes something that might have been done before in weeks and making it that much faster,” she asserted.

Earlier this spring, Criteo launched an onsite video solution for retail media that integrates shoppable video ad formats directly into the digital storefronts of retailer partners. It’s an example of how brands and advertisers can bridge storytelling and sales at the point of purchase. 

