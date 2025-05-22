Sam’s Club Popular Café Pizza Now Available for Delivery
Last month, Sam’s Club unveiled ambitious growth plans during Walmart’s 2025 Investment Community Meeting, with executives detailing how the club retailer will double membership and more than double sales and profit over the next eight to 10 years.
According to Sam’s Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas, the company is working to drive increased membership and expanded physical and digital capabilities while also delivering an elevated experience for its members.
“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” said Nicholas during the meeting. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.