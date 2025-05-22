 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club Popular Café Pizza Now Available for Delivery

Launch of meal solution reflects ongoing focus on elevating member experience
Marian Zboraj
Sam's Club Pizza
With Express delivery, Sam's Club's hot, fresh pizza can now get to members' doors in as little as three hours.

After being available in Sam’s Club Cafés for years, the club retailer's popular Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza is now also available for delivery.

The fresh 16-inch pizza is officially available through delivery in the majority of Sam’s Clubs nationwide and will be live in all clubs by the end of the month. 

Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza is also eligible for Express delivery, arriving in less than three hours from the time a customer places the order. The pizza retails for $8.98 and is available with pepperoni, cheese and four-meat toppings.  

“When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members,” noted  Kurt Hess, group director, operations and implementation at Sam’s Club. “Pizza delivery is a perfect example: It brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today.”

Last month, Sam’s Club unveiled ambitious growth plans during Walmart’s 2025 Investment Community Meeting, with executives detailing how the club retailer will double membership and more than double sales and profit over the next eight to 10 years.

According to Sam’s Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas, the company is working to drive increased membership and expanded physical and digital capabilities while also delivering an elevated experience for its members. 

“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” said Nicholas during the meeting. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

