Sam’s Club Popular Café Pizza Now Available for Delivery

With Express delivery, Sam's Club's hot, fresh pizza can now get to members' doors in as little as three hours.

After being available in Sam’s Club Cafés for years, the club retailer's popular Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza is now also available for delivery.

The fresh 16-inch pizza is officially available through delivery in the majority of Sam’s Clubs nationwide and will be live in all clubs by the end of the month.

Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza is also eligible for Express delivery, arriving in less than three hours from the time a customer places the order. The pizza retails for $8.98 and is available with pepperoni, cheese and four-meat toppings.

[RELATED: How Walmart Is Winning Value Shoppers]

“When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members,” noted Kurt Hess, group director, operations and implementation at Sam’s Club. “Pizza delivery is a perfect example: It brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today.”