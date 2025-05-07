Wegmans Launches Restaurant-Inspired Frozen Pizza Line

Wegmans' new line of frozen pizzas comes in four different flavor varieties.

Wegmans Food Markets is putting its own spin on a perennial favorite with the launch of its Amore Roman-style frozen pizzas. The grocer says it is the first in the United States to offer this style of frozen pizza.

The unique pizza crust is produced in Italy and made from wheat and rice flour, then fermented for 24 hours, which the company says creates a light, airy texture and crispy exterior. The crusts are then exported to the United States to be topped and shipped to Wegmans stores.

The private label line includes four flavor options, including cup and char uncured pepperoni with hot honey, sausage and caramelized onion, mushroom, and cheese. Shoppers can also purchase a two-pack of just the crusts to make their own creation.

Wegmans’ Amore private label brand also includes pasta, sauces, salad dressings, salad kits and frozen meatballs, all of which are inspired by the grocer’s Amore restaurant in its hometown of Rochester, N.Y.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 112 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.