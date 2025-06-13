How Lowes Foods Builds Tech Around Shopper Experiences

According to Petersen, the architecture bridged in-store and digital experiences. “The ‘happy path’, as I call it, is where a household is activating in-store and online. Our personal shoppers can pick your order, stage it and then a guest may actually park their car and come in, grab a beer in our Beer Deen and maybe get a few more groceries on their way out. We’ve hit all of those marks in that particular journey and are driving loyalty.”

Pickup has proven popular, but Lowes has also worked with a close network of providers to enhance delivery service. “Again, technologically, we're able to kind of flex to the different providers,” Petersen reported.

Lowes extends its branding and thoughtfulness across other tech activations. “We’re making sure that we are leading technology decisions with strategy. Especially being a regional grocer, we don't necessarily have R&D and innovation labs, so we have to make very careful decisions,” Petersen pointed. “If you think about the digital framework and building a discipline and governance, we can't take our guests and punt them to different endpoints, different apps, different web experiences.”

In addition to the all-important notion of seamlessness, using tech to convey value has proven pivotal over the past few years. “We bring it to life throughout ‘brown bag’ offers that are delivering the right price. We also have our little ‘Easter eggs’ that we tie in. If you pick up one of our private label products, for example, the UPC code on the back is actually shaped like a barn, which ties back to the outside of the store that you see,” Figenholtz said.

Lowes also utilizes tech tools to optimize its loyalty program. “We have elements for charitable give-back to schools, digital coupons and those kinds of things. But we are also thinking how we keep moving that value proposition forward so it aligns with what we are doing in our stores. For example, right now, you can’t necessarily buy a ticket online to one of our events at the store. But if you want to come and do cake decorating, how do we unlock that capability? We can leverage the opportunity enroll a guest and start to personalize programming and events,” Petersen said, citing other examples, like offering coffee rewards to frequent users of the in-store Boxcar Coffee bar or giving fuel discounts or point for guests who find that relevant.

Added Figenholtz: “It's all about delivering the right relevant offer and all the way down to a store level of, “Do we have the right product in the right store?’ All of this is going to require better master data management as we think about natural language AI and ask questions from insights and analytics. That underpinning of making sure our data framework across the board in the right way will be key to really get the true personalization unlock.”