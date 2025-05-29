How Harmons Grocery Uses Cutting-Edge Shelf Digitization Technology

Harmons Grocery CIO Bruce Hatch and Simbe SVP Market Caitlin Allen will share the GroceryTech stage in June to provide an exclusive look at how AI-native automation is revolutionizing grocery retail.

Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference gathers retail’s top leaders and innovators who are driving real tech transformation in grocery. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to advance how the industry approaches digital modernization and growth.

Hatch’s and Allen’s session, entitled “AI-Powered Shelf Intelligence: How Harmons Transforms Grocery Operations Through Next-Best-Action Automation,” will showcase Harmons' implementation of cutting-edge shelf digitization technology that doesn't just surface issues, it also recommends the next best action for associates. Attendees will additionally gain early access to insights from the highly anticipated 2025 Coresight Research report on in-store automation, which will be released a week after GroceryTech 2025.