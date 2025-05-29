How Harmons Grocery Uses Cutting-Edge Shelf Digitization Technology
Harmons Grocery, a family-owned Utah grocery chain with more than 20 locations and 4,000 associates, is known for its focus on fresh, local foods; exceptional customer service; and innovation in retail technology.
At Harmons, Hatch works closely with teams to simplify systems, strengthen cybersecurity and ensure technology aligns with business goals. He’s also helping the company prepare for the next wave of competition and innovation, including the responsible use of AI and data to enhance operations and the customer experience.
Hatch is a seasoned IT leader with deep experience in enterprise systems, infrastructure modernization and Agile-based operations. Throughout his career, he has led technology efforts across retail, SaaS and e-commerce environments — always with an emphasis on practical, people-centered solutions.
Meanwhile, Allen is a B2B marketing executive with two decades of experience scaling companies from $0-$200 million ARR and a track record of three exits, including Lyft's IPO and Happy Returns' acquisition by PayPal. She's also a former entrepreneur and Andreessen Horowitz partner.
Hatch and Allen join a stellar lineup of experts on this year's GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as Walmart, Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Save A Lot, Heritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.
GroceryTech is where forward-thinking grocery leaders connect, collaborate and explore the future of retail technology. Discover game-changing tech by registering for this year’s event.