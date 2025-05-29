 Skip to main content

How Harmons Grocery Uses Cutting-Edge Shelf Digitization Technology

Execs will take to the GroceryTech stage to provide an exclusive look at how AI-native automation is revolutionizing food retail
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GROCERYTECH 2025

Harmons Grocery CIO Bruce Hatch and Simbe SVP Market Caitlin Allen will share the GroceryTech stage in June to provide an exclusive look at how AI-native automation is revolutionizing grocery retail. 

Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference gathers retail’s top leaders and innovators who are driving real tech transformation in grocery. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to advance how the industry approaches digital modernization and growth.

Hatch’s and Allen’s session, entitled “AI-Powered Shelf Intelligence: How Harmons Transforms Grocery Operations Through Next-Best-Action Automation,” will showcase Harmons' implementation of cutting-edge shelf digitization technology that doesn't just surface issues, it also recommends the next best action for associates. Attendees will additionally gain early access to insights from the highly anticipated 2025 Coresight Research report on in-store automation, which will be released a week after GroceryTech 2025.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Harmons Grocery, a family-owned Utah grocery chain with more than 20 locations and 4,000 associates, is known for its focus on fresh, local foods; exceptional customer service; and innovation in retail technology. 

At Harmons, Hatch works closely with teams to simplify systems, strengthen cybersecurity and ensure technology aligns with business goals. He’s also helping the company prepare for the next wave of competition and innovation, including the responsible use of AI and data to enhance operations and the customer experience.

Hatch is a seasoned IT leader with deep experience in enterprise systems, infrastructure modernization and Agile-based operations. Throughout his career, he has led technology efforts across retail, SaaS and e-commerce environments — always with an emphasis on practical, people-centered solutions.

Meanwhile, Allen is a B2B marketing executive with two decades of experience scaling companies from $0-$200 million ARR and a track record of three exits, including Lyft's IPO and Happy Returns' acquisition by PayPal. She's also a former entrepreneur and Andreessen Horowitz partner.

Hatch and Allen join a stellar lineup of experts on this year's GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as WalmartAlbertsons Cos., Sam’s ClubSave A LotHeritage Grocers GroupGiant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.  

GroceryTech is where forward-thinking grocery leaders connect, collaborate and explore the future of retail technology. Discover game-changing tech by registering for this year’s event. 

REGISTER
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2025 Lineup

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds