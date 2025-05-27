 Skip to main content

Lowes Foods Reinvigorates Its Growth Plans for the Carolinas

New stores and remodels announced in the Triangle and Low Country
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lowes Foods is expanding in the Triangle and Low Country areas of North and South Carolina.

The food retailer will introduce new locations in: 

  • Wendell, N.C., at Wendell Falls Parkway and Eagle Rock Road
  • Fuquay-Varina, N.C., at the Southeast corner of Old Honeycutt Road and Purfoy Road 

In addition to new store development, Lowes Foods is investing in upgrades at three existing locations in the Triangle. 

The store in Holly Springs at 112 Bass Lake Road will have a grand re-opening on June 26. Plus, the store at 8440 Louisburg Road and 7281 Veterans Parkway recently celebrated grand re-openings. These remodels include refreshed interiors and enhancements to signature Lowes Foods concepts, such as Boxcar Coffee, Sammy’s, and an expanded Cheese Shoppe and Smokehouse. Each location also highlights locally sourced products and community-inspired design features. 

“Our remodeling efforts are focused on enriching the everyday shopping experience,” said Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods, who spoke at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact Event in November 2024. “We want guests to feel at home in our stores and to discover something new each time they visit. Whether it’s through new store openings or reimagined spaces, we are committed to offering an engaging grocery destination that reflects the spirit of each community.” 

News of the new locations and store remodels in North Carolina comes amid reports that Lowes Foods has recently closed a location in the Triangle. Its store at 930 High House Road in Cary shutter on May 14, Triangle Business Journal reported. The closing is part of the company's broader growth strategy to invest in new stores and remodel existing stores.

Case in point, Lowes Foods has also revealed remodeling plans for South Carolina’s Low Country. The company will convert an existing Kj’s Market in John’s Island, S.C., into a full-service Lowes Foods store. This conversion marks a step in Lowes Foods’ strategic integration of parent company Alex Lee’s grocery banners.

"This update reflects our commitment to delivering the right experience for every community we serve. Kj’s Market is an important part of our portfolio, and we're confident Lowes Foods will offer an experience more tailored to this area's unique demographic," said Lowe. 

Last year, Lowes Foods renovated three Kj’s Markets in Florence and Lake City, S.C. 

Meanwhile, Lowes Foods SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz SVP of Digital and E-commerce Chad Petersen, will share the Southeast grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail during GroceryTech 2025. Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. 

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Lowes Foods LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc. The company employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas and Georgia. It is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

