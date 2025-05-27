Lowes Foods Reinvigorates Its Growth Plans for the Carolinas

Lowes Foods is expanding in the Triangle and Low Country areas of North and South Carolina.

Carolinas-based grocer Lowes Foods is expanding in the Triangle region of North Carolina.

The food retailer will introduce new locations in:

Wendell, N.C., at Wendell Falls Parkway and Eagle Rock Road

Fuquay-Varina, N.C., at the Southeast corner of Old Honeycutt Road and Purfoy Road

In addition to new store development, Lowes Foods is investing in upgrades at three existing locations in the Triangle.

The store in Holly Springs at 112 Bass Lake Road will have a grand re-opening on June 26. Plus, the store at 8440 Louisburg Road and 7281 Veterans Parkway recently celebrated grand re-openings. These remodels include refreshed interiors and enhancements to signature Lowes Foods concepts, such as Boxcar Coffee, Sammy’s, and an expanded Cheese Shoppe and Smokehouse. Each location also highlights locally sourced products and community-inspired design features.

“Our remodeling efforts are focused on enriching the everyday shopping experience,” said Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods, who spoke at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact Event in November 2024. “We want guests to feel at home in our stores and to discover something new each time they visit. Whether it’s through new store openings or reimagined spaces, we are committed to offering an engaging grocery destination that reflects the spirit of each community.”