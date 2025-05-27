Lowes Foods Reinvigorates Its Growth Plans for the Carolinas
News of the new locations and store remodels in North Carolina comes amid reports that Lowes Foods has recently closed a location in the Triangle. Its store at 930 High House Road in Cary shutter on May 14, Triangle Business Journal reported. The closing is part of the company's broader growth strategy to invest in new stores and remodel existing stores.
Case in point, Lowes Foods has also revealed remodeling plans for South Carolina’s Low Country. The company will convert an existing Kj’s Market in John’s Island, S.C., into a full-service Lowes Foods store. This conversion marks a step in Lowes Foods’ strategic integration of parent company Alex Lee’s grocery banners.
"This update reflects our commitment to delivering the right experience for every community we serve. Kj’s Market is an important part of our portfolio, and we're confident Lowes Foods will offer an experience more tailored to this area's unique demographic," said Lowe.
Last year, Lowes Foods renovated three Kj’s Markets in Florence and Lake City, S.C.
Meanwhile, Lowes Foods SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz SVP of Digital and E-commerce Chad Petersen, will share the Southeast grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail during GroceryTech 2025. Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business.
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Lowes Foods LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc. The company employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas and Georgia. It is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.