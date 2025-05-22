 Skip to main content

Market of Choice Opens 12th Oregon Store

Hillsboro location showcases local products, brings nearly 150 jobs to community
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Market of Choice Hillsboro OR Main Image
Market of Choice has just opened its 12th Oregon store, in Hillsboro.

Family-owned independent grocer Market of Choice held the grand opening of its 12th store in the state of Oregon on May 22. Located in south Hillsboro at 3515 SE Cornelius Pass Road, the 35,000-square-foot store is located within the new Reed’s Crossing Town Center development, bringing the community an assortment of conventional, natural and specialty products, as well as nearly 150 jobs for area residents.  

“We are honored to bring Market of Choice to this vibrant community and provide a space for people to shop and connect,” said Rick Wright, CEO of Eugene, Ore.-based Market of Choice. “Our neighbors will discover a bounty of natural and organic choices, featuring more than 5,000 locally crafted and raised foods, alongside everyday favorite essentials. From chef-prepared dishes in our Market Kitchen to scratch-made bakery delights, we can’t wait to welcome you to our new neighborhood store.”

[RELATED: New Seasons Market to Open 22nd Location]

Customers at the new location will also find comfortable gathering spaces, including a beer and wine bar serving up local favorites. The store’s departments include: 

  • Meat and Seafood, featuring regeneratively raised beef, Anderson Ranch’s grass-fed lamb, all-natural pork from Carlton Farms and sustainably harvested seafood from many Oregon fisherfolk
  • Cheese, offering a thoughtfully curated selection of local and international cheeses, including expertly crafted artisan varieties
  • Bakery, providing scratch-made cakes, cookies and other treats curated by Market of Choice’s bakers and cake decorators
  • The Market Kitchen, preparing a wide selection of freshly prepared dishes ranging from hearty comfort foods to healthy plant-based options
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As part of its grand-opening celebration, Market of Choice is launching a community food drive with Oregon Food Bank, with the aim of collecting 1,200 pounds of food by July 14. For every pound donated, Market of Choice will match it pound for pound, with the potential to provide 2,400 pounds of food, or about 2,000 meals, to those in need.

Additionally, the grocer has partnered with the Hillsboro Hops, a local minor-league baseball team, to fight food insecurity. Nonperishable food items will be accepted at the Hillsboro Ballpark front gates during select homestands this summer (June 10–16, July 8–13, and Aug. 12–17) to be donated to the local Oregon Food Bank. Market of Choice will collect monetary donations at checkout at the Reed’s Crossing and Cedar Mill Market of Choice stores throughout the season. 

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice is Oregon’s largest family-owned independent grocer, with 12 stores located throughout the state and nearly 1,400 employees. With stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford and the Portland metro area, Market of Choice has developed strong relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across the state. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds