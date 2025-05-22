Market of Choice Opens 12th Oregon Store

As part of its grand-opening celebration, Market of Choice is launching a community food drive with Oregon Food Bank, with the aim of collecting 1,200 pounds of food by July 14. For every pound donated, Market of Choice will match it pound for pound, with the potential to provide 2,400 pounds of food, or about 2,000 meals, to those in need.

Additionally, the grocer has partnered with the Hillsboro Hops, a local minor-league baseball team, to fight food insecurity. Nonperishable food items will be accepted at the Hillsboro Ballpark front gates during select homestands this summer (June 10–16, July 8–13, and Aug. 12–17) to be donated to the local Oregon Food Bank. Market of Choice will collect monetary donations at checkout at the Reed’s Crossing and Cedar Mill Market of Choice stores throughout the season.

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice is Oregon’s largest family-owned independent grocer, with 12 stores located throughout the state and nearly 1,400 employees. With stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford and the Portland metro area, Market of Choice has developed strong relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across the state.