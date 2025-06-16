UNFI Finally Receiving and Shipping Grocery Orders Following Cyberattack

Since a significant IT security incident occurred on June 5 at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), North America's largest publicly traded wholesale distributor has been regularly updating its customers and suppliers on progress toward restoring systems. On June 15, the company confirmed to Progressive Grocer that it is now receiving and shipping orders to grocery customers nationwide.

UNFI issued the following media statement: “Over the past few days, we’ve made significant progress toward safely restoring our electronic ordering systems, which will allow us to serve the customers that order through these systems in a more automated way and continue to increase our operational capacity. We are also using alternative processes to ensure our customers receive the products they need while we continue making progress to restore our technology capabilities.

“Our customers, suppliers and associates remain our highest priority, and we are working closely with them every step of the way.”