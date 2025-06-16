 Skip to main content

UNFI Finally Receiving and Shipping Grocery Orders Following Cyberattack

Wholesaler makes progress toward restoring electronic ordering systems
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
UNFI
UNFI is receiving orders and delivering products to grocery store customers across North America.

Since a significant IT security incident occurred on June 5 at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), North America's largest publicly traded wholesale distributor has been regularly updating its customers and suppliers on progress toward restoring systems. On June 15, the company confirmed to Progressive Grocer that it is now receiving and shipping orders to grocery customers nationwide.

UNFI issued the following media statement: “Over the past few days, we’ve made significant progress toward safely restoring our electronic ordering systems, which will allow us to serve the customers that order through these systems in a more automated way and continue to increase our operational capacity. We are also using alternative processes to ensure our customers receive the products they need while we continue making progress to restore our technology capabilities.

“Our customers, suppliers and associates remain our highest priority, and we are working closely with them every step of the way.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Meanwhile, UNFI recently released its third-quarter financial report, touting a net sales increase of 7.5% to $8.1 billion. The rise was primarily driven by a 4% bump in wholesale unit volumes, including the benefit of new business with existing and new customers, as well as inflation. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA jumped 20.8% to $157 million.

“During the third quarter, our customers helped us deliver another solid quarter of sales growth and our seventh consecutive quarter of sequentially improving adjusted EBITDA. I’m pleased that our focus on becoming a more efficient and effective value-adding partner for our customers and suppliers is leading to steady margin improvement, including a higher year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin rate and increased free cash flow,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s CEO.

One of the largest publicly traded wholesale distributors of health and specialty food in North America, UNFI operates over 50 distribution centers and delivers health and specialty food to more than 30,000 locations across the United States and Canada. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds