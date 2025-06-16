UNFI Finally Receiving and Shipping Grocery Orders Following Cyberattack
Meanwhile, UNFI recently released its third-quarter financial report, touting a net sales increase of 7.5% to $8.1 billion. The rise was primarily driven by a 4% bump in wholesale unit volumes, including the benefit of new business with existing and new customers, as well as inflation. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA jumped 20.8% to $157 million.
“During the third quarter, our customers helped us deliver another solid quarter of sales growth and our seventh consecutive quarter of sequentially improving adjusted EBITDA. I’m pleased that our focus on becoming a more efficient and effective value-adding partner for our customers and suppliers is leading to steady margin improvement, including a higher year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin rate and increased free cash flow,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s CEO.
One of the largest publicly traded wholesale distributors of health and specialty food in North America, UNFI operates over 50 distribution centers and delivers health and specialty food to more than 30,000 locations across the United States and Canada. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.