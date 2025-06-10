UNFI Delivers Solid Quarter of Sales Growth

UNFI delivers products to more than 30,000 locations, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers.

While it works through a recently announced cyberincident, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended May 3.

Net sales increased 7.5% to $8.1 billion in Q3 compared with the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a 4% bump in wholesale unit volumes, including the benefit of new business with existing and new customers, as well as inflation. This performance was led by natural product growth.

Gross profit was $1.1 billion, a $62 million increase, or 6.1%. The gross profit rate in the Q3 was 13.4% of net sales compared with last year’s 13.6% of net sales. The decrease was primarily driven by lower product margin rates and business mix, partly offset through supplier programs and lower shrink.

Operating expenses were $1,025 million, or 12.7% of net sales, compared with last year's $992 million, or 13.2% of net sales. The company attributed the decrease to leveraging the impact of higher sales, and the benefits from cost-saving initiatives.

Net loss for UNFI's Q3 of fiscal 2025 was $7 million. Net loss for Q3 of fiscal 2024 was $21 million.

Net loss per diluted share was 12 cents, compared with last year's 34 cents. Adjusted EPS was 44 cents for Q3 of fiscal 2025, compared with last year's 10 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.8% to $157 million.