UNFI Delivers Solid Quarter of Sales Growth
“During the third quarter, our customers helped us deliver another solid quarter of sales growth and our seventh consecutive quarter of sequentially improving adjusted EBITDA. I’m pleased that our focus on becoming a more efficient and effective value-adding partner for our customers and suppliers is leading to steady margin improvement, including a higher year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin rate and increased free cash flow,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s CEO.
“In the near term, we are focused on diligently managing through the cyberincident we announced yesterday to rapidly and safely restore our capabilities, while helping our customers with short-term solutions wherever possible,” added Douglas
A cyberattack was discovered on Thursday, June 5, forcing the company to take some systems offline, which affected customer orders. The company notified law enforcement and is currently investigating the incident.
During the company's earnings call, Douglas said, "Pursuant to our business continuity plans, we have implemented workarounds for certain operations in order to continue servicing our customers where possible, and we’re continuing to safely bring our systems back online and restore broad-based customer service as soon as possible."
One of the largest publicly traded wholesale distributors of health and specialty food in North America, UNFI delivers products to more than 30,000 locations, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.