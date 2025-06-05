Dollar Tree’s Expanded Assortment Strategy Helps Boost Q1 Sales
Results for the company’s latest quarter are reported on a continuing-operations basis and reflect the Family Dollar segment as discontinued operations. Continuing operations reflect the results of the Dollar Tree segment and corporate, support and other.
On March 25, the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Family Dollar business to Brigade Capital and Macellum Capital Management. Dollar Tree has received U. S. regulatory approval for the transaction, and the deal remains on track for an early- summer close. Last month, it was revealed that Duncan MacNaughton would step into the role of chairman and CEO for Family Dollar.
Meanwhile, Dollar Tree provided updated full-year guidance, projecting net sales between $18.5 billion and $19.1 billion and comparable-store sales growth of 3%-5%. The company anticipates a challenging second quarter because of higher tariffs and other costs. EPS is expected to decline by 45%-50% year over year.
Because Dollar Tree will bear the full year of the costs to support Family Dollar, but only expects to receive offsetting reimbursement income in the second half of the year, the company’s full-year EPS will be negatively affected by approximately 30 cents to 35 cents, with that impact concentrated in the first two quarters of the fiscal year.
Dollar Tree plans to host an Investor Day in New York on Oct. 15.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operated 16,607 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 3. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.