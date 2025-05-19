 Skip to main content

Duncan MacNaughton Becomes Family Dollar’s Chairman and CEO

Legendary retail executive returns to discount retailer
Duncan McNaughton

As Family Dollar gears up to transition to a stand-alone company, its future leadership team is beginning to coalesce. Dollar Tree Inc., together with Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, has revealed that Duncan MacNaughton will be chairman and CEO of Family Dollar following the close of its previously reported divestiture. Jason Nordin will remain as president of Family Dollar. 

MacNaughton is a prominent retail executive with more than 30 years of experience guiding large-scale businesses through growth and transformation. Previously president and COO of Family Dollar, he is renowned for his profound understanding of value retail and commitment to delivering for customers. His resume also includes stints at Kraft Food, H-E-B, Albertsons, Supervalu and particularly Walmart, where he was EVP, chief merchandising and marketing officer.

For his part Nordin, who has been leading the stand-up of the new Family Dollar organization, has a strong track record in enterprise strategy, operations and transformation. As president, he will work closely with MacNaughton to guide Family Dollar’s long-term strategic direction and operational execution.

“This leadership structure brings together two highly experienced and complementary leaders who share a deep commitment to Family Dollar’s success,” said Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon. “Duncan’s leadership experience and passion for value retail, combined with Jason’s strategic and operational expertise, position Family Dollar for a strong future as an independent company.”

The Family Dollar transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company, No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, recently sold its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion. The discount giant reached an agreement under which Brigade and Macellum will partner to acquire the business segment. The Family Dollar business headquarters will remain in Chesapeake, Va. 

