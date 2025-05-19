Duncan MacNaughton Becomes Family Dollar’s Chairman and CEO
“This leadership structure brings together two highly experienced and complementary leaders who share a deep commitment to Family Dollar’s success,” said Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon. “Duncan’s leadership experience and passion for value retail, combined with Jason’s strategic and operational expertise, position Family Dollar for a strong future as an independent company.”
The Family Dollar transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company, No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, recently sold its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion. The discount giant reached an agreement under which Brigade and Macellum will partner to acquire the business segment. The Family Dollar business headquarters will remain in Chesapeake, Va.