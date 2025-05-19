Duncan MacNaughton Becomes Family Dollar’s Chairman and CEO

As Family Dollar gears up to transition to a stand-alone company, its future leadership team is beginning to coalesce. Dollar Tree Inc., together with Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, has revealed that Duncan MacNaughton will be chairman and CEO of Family Dollar following the close of its previously reported divestiture. Jason Nordin will remain as president of Family Dollar.

MacNaughton is a prominent retail executive with more than 30 years of experience guiding large-scale businesses through growth and transformation. Previously president and COO of Family Dollar, he is renowned for his profound understanding of value retail and commitment to delivering for customers. His resume also includes stints at Kraft Food, H-E-B, Albertsons, Supervalu and particularly Walmart, where he was EVP, chief merchandising and marketing officer.

For his part Nordin, who has been leading the stand-up of the new Family Dollar organization, has a strong track record in enterprise strategy, operations and transformation. As president, he will work closely with MacNaughton to guide Family Dollar’s long-term strategic direction and operational execution.