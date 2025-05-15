 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Surpasses 9,000 Stores Across North America

Milestone reinforces company’s position as one of the fastest-growing value retailers
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Dollar Tree’s footprint now spans thousands of communities across the United States and Canada.

Dollar Tree Inc. has surpassed a major retail milestone with the opening of its 9,000th store, reinforcing the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing value retailers in North America. 

Dollar Tree commemorated this achievement locally with a grand-opening celebration on May 15 at the official 9,000th store, in Plano, Texas. Located at 5920 West Park Boulevard, the location offers the latest store format featuring multi-price assortment throughout the store, with an expanded product selection and updated layouts. 

“Reaching 9,000 stores is a powerful indicator of the strength of our brand and the loyalty of our associates and customers,” said Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon. “It’s also a testament to our profitable growth strategy, creating long-term value for our shareholders. And perhaps most importantly, every new Dollar Tree store helps us deliver on our promise to offer great value, convenience and the ‘thrill of the hunt’ discovery for millions of families in North America.”

Dollar Tree stores are touting an expanded product selection and updated layouts.

With the recent sale of its Family Dollar banner to Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, Dollar Tree’s leadership team can fully dedicate itself to the long-term growth of the Dollar Tree banner. 

“Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are two different businesses with limited synergies, and each is at a very different stage of its journey,” noted Creedon during Dollar Tree’s fourth-quarter earnings call in March. “Separating them will enable each banner to be led and managed by a dedicated team that can focus exclusively on that banner’s distinct needs and on realizing each banner’s full potential.”

The $1 billion deal is expected to close this summer. 

In the meantime, in celebration of Dollar Tree’s growth – and as a symbol of establishing roots in every community it serves – Dollar Tree is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 9,000 trees across North America to support reforestation efforts.

As of Feb. 1, Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates more than 16,500 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

