Dollar Tree Surpasses 9,000 Stores Across North America

Dollar Tree Inc. has surpassed a major retail milestone with the opening of its 9,000th store, reinforcing the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing value retailers in North America.

Dollar Tree commemorated this achievement locally with a grand-opening celebration on May 15 at the official 9,000th store, in Plano, Texas. Located at 5920 West Park Boulevard, the location offers the latest store format featuring multi-price assortment throughout the store, with an expanded product selection and updated layouts.

“Reaching 9,000 stores is a powerful indicator of the strength of our brand and the loyalty of our associates and customers,” said Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon. “It’s also a testament to our profitable growth strategy, creating long-term value for our shareholders. And perhaps most importantly, every new Dollar Tree store helps us deliver on our promise to offer great value, convenience and the ‘thrill of the hunt’ discovery for millions of families in North America.”