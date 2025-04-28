 Skip to main content

Busch's Supermarket Chain in Michigan Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Family-owned grocer operates 16 stores throughout state, employs 1,600+ associates
Marian Zboraj
Busch's
Busch’s operates 16 stores in Michigan's Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Livingston counties.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned supermarket chain in Southeast Michigan known for its locally sourced offerings, is celebrating 50 years of serving the community with a 10-day sale featuring special anniversary pricing. 

The independent grocer was founded by Joe Busch and Charlie Mattis in 1975 when they took over two Vescio’s supermarkets in Clinton and Saline and renamed them J & C Family Foods. When Joe Busch retired in 1986, his sons John, Doug and Tim took over the family business and continued to build and acquire more stores. Now the company, which is headquartered in Ann Arbor, operates 16 stores in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston and Lenawee counties, and has 1,600 employees.

Busch's 50th anniversary celebrations include the following: 

May 16–25: Customers can take advantage of exclusive deals across the store as a thank-you for their continued support. 

May 17–18: A charity hot dog event will take place in all stores on, with proceeds benefiting local food banks such as Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners. A Celebrate Local Tasting event will also take at Busch’s Fresh Food Market’s two stores in Ann Arbor, giving customers the opportunity to meet local food vendors and sample their products. 

May 24-25: A Rib Fest will continue the celebration of local partnerships, community impact and customers appreciation. 

“I’m very grateful that we can celebrate 50 years in the community with everyone who has invested in us," said Busch’s CEO Gary Pfeil. “We are so blessed by the loyalty of our guests, the dedication of our associates and the support of our many vendors who ensure we continue to offer the freshest, high-quality foods available.”

Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores range from 26,000 to 51,000 square feet, with every location operating as a full-service, premier grocer. Customers can find a broad assortment of fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, scratch-made deli offerings, fresh bakery items, specialty and local products, and an extensive selection of wine and craft beer. Fresh baked goods are prepared daily at The Bakehouse in Clinton and delivered to all locations seven days a week.

The company has focused on in-store renovations in recent years. Last year, the Novi store was expanded into the old Rite-Aid space, adding about 12,000 additional square feet. The remodel allowed for a new entrance, deli, upgraded produce department, gourmet cheese department, a top tier meat and seafood department, plus new sushi, dairy and beer, wine and liquor departments. 

The Farmington Hills store was also remodeled last year, allowing for the addition of many new and upgraded departments including sushi, floral, meat and seafood, dairy, gourmet cheese and beer, wine and liquor. 

This year, a renovation of the Ann Arbor Main Street store is planned.

“Our annual investments in store improvements are about more than just enhancing the shopping experience; they’re about deepening our connection to the communities that have supported us for half a century. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on delivering quality, service and local impact well into the future,” said Busch’s President Bobby Turner.

