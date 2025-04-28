Busch's Supermarket Chain in Michigan Celebrates 50th Anniversary
“I’m very grateful that we can celebrate 50 years in the community with everyone who has invested in us," said Busch’s CEO Gary Pfeil. “We are so blessed by the loyalty of our guests, the dedication of our associates and the support of our many vendors who ensure we continue to offer the freshest, high-quality foods available.”
Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores range from 26,000 to 51,000 square feet, with every location operating as a full-service, premier grocer. Customers can find a broad assortment of fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, scratch-made deli offerings, fresh bakery items, specialty and local products, and an extensive selection of wine and craft beer. Fresh baked goods are prepared daily at The Bakehouse in Clinton and delivered to all locations seven days a week.
The company has focused on in-store renovations in recent years. Last year, the Novi store was expanded into the old Rite-Aid space, adding about 12,000 additional square feet. The remodel allowed for a new entrance, deli, upgraded produce department, gourmet cheese department, a top tier meat and seafood department, plus new sushi, dairy and beer, wine and liquor departments.
The Farmington Hills store was also remodeled last year, allowing for the addition of many new and upgraded departments including sushi, floral, meat and seafood, dairy, gourmet cheese and beer, wine and liquor.
This year, a renovation of the Ann Arbor Main Street store is planned.
“Our annual investments in store improvements are about more than just enhancing the shopping experience; they’re about deepening our connection to the communities that have supported us for half a century. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on delivering quality, service and local impact well into the future,” said Busch’s President Bobby Turner.