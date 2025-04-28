Busch's Supermarket Chain in Michigan Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned supermarket chain in Southeast Michigan known for its locally sourced offerings, is celebrating 50 years of serving the community with a 10-day sale featuring special anniversary pricing.

The independent grocer was founded by Joe Busch and Charlie Mattis in 1975 when they took over two Vescio’s supermarkets in Clinton and Saline and renamed them J & C Family Foods. When Joe Busch retired in 1986, his sons John, Doug and Tim took over the family business and continued to build and acquire more stores. Now the company, which is headquartered in Ann Arbor, operates 16 stores in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston and Lenawee counties, and has 1,600 employees.

Busch's 50th anniversary celebrations include the following:

May 16–25: Customers can take advantage of exclusive deals across the store as a thank-you for their continued support.

May 17–18: A charity hot dog event will take place in all stores on, with proceeds benefiting local food banks such as Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners. A Celebrate Local Tasting event will also take at Busch’s Fresh Food Market’s two stores in Ann Arbor, giving customers the opportunity to meet local food vendors and sample their products.

May 24-25: A Rib Fest will continue the celebration of local partnerships, community impact and customers appreciation.