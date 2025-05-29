Target Names SVP for Retail Media Arm

Roundel, the in-house retail media network for Target Corp., has a new permanent leader. Matt Drzewicki will serve as SVP of Roundel, effective June 1, following a stint as interim leader of the organization starting in January.

Drzewicki stepped into the interim SVP role following Sarah Travis’ appointment as Target’s EVP and chief digital and revenue officer. He joined Roundel in May 2022 as VP, partner solutions group, and previously spent more than 10 years at Google.

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role with Roundel and continue working with our amazing team. Roundel exists to help our business partners grow by leveraging what only Target can offer — scale, trust, creativity, and a guest who truly wants to be inspired,” said Drzewicki. “I’m excited to lead Roundel into its next chapter in close collaboration with our strategic partners, while also expanding and developing new partnerships to continue innovating in the retail media landscape.”

Roundel currently generates nearly $2 billion of value for Target, saw double-digit growth in first quarter, and has a goal of doubling the size of its media business over the next five years.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.