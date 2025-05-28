 Skip to main content

Target Partners With BBQ Pitmaster on Private Label Line

Rodney Scott collaboration includes sauces, seasonings, snacks and more
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Rodney Scott
Pitmaster Rodney Scott is putting out a collaboration with Target.

Target Corp. is collaborating with BBQ pitmaster and James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott on its latest series of co-built products for its Good & Gather own brand. The limited-time Good & Gather Collabs + Rodney Scott is a collection of 12 Carolina-style favorites all made with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

Scott and Target’s product design team worked together to capture the flavors in his restaurant and replicate his signature style of BBQ. The line includes sides and fixings for a meal, shoppers just need to add meat. Products include:

Sauces and seasonings

  • Carolina Style Tangy Pepper BBQ Sauce
  • Carolina Style Sweet BBQ Sauce
  • Smooth & Tangy White Sauce
  • Tangy Burger Sauce
  • Sweet Heat Relish
  • Seasoning Blends Trio (Spicy, Lemon and Sweet 3-pack)

Snacks and sides

  • Honey Flavored Cornbread and Muffin Mix
  • Sweet & Salty BBQ Trail Mix
  • Hot Honey Fried Pork Rinds
  • BBQ Macaroni & Cheese
  • Brown Sugar Baked Beans
  • Black Tea & Lemonade

“Good & Gather helped transform Target from a retailer that sells food into one that celebrates food — and Good & Gather Collabs are helping us take that to the next level,” said Lisa Roath, EVP and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty. “I can’t wait for consumers to try the best of Carolina BBQ with Pitmaster Rodney Scott. The innovative flavors, wholesome ingredients and great prices will help home chefs everywhere deliver on Rodney’s motto: ‘Every day is a good day.’"

The products will be available in Target stores and online beginning June 1, with prices starting at $2.99, and all items under $9.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

