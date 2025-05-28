Target Partners With BBQ Pitmaster on Private Label Line
“Good & Gather helped transform Target from a retailer that sells food into one that celebrates food — and Good & Gather Collabs are helping us take that to the next level,” said Lisa Roath, EVP and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty. “I can’t wait for consumers to try the best of Carolina BBQ with Pitmaster Rodney Scott. The innovative flavors, wholesome ingredients and great prices will help home chefs everywhere deliver on Rodney’s motto: ‘Every day is a good day.’"
The products will be available in Target stores and online beginning June 1, with prices starting at $2.99, and all items under $9.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.