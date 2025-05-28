Target Partners With BBQ Pitmaster on Private Label Line

Target Corp. is collaborating with BBQ pitmaster and James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott on its latest series of co-built products for its Good & Gather own brand. The limited-time Good & Gather Collabs + Rodney Scott is a collection of 12 Carolina-style favorites all made with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

Scott and Target’s product design team worked together to capture the flavors in his restaurant and replicate his signature style of BBQ. The line includes sides and fixings for a meal, shoppers just need to add meat. Products include:

Sauces and seasonings

Carolina Style Tangy Pepper BBQ Sauce

Carolina Style Sweet BBQ Sauce

Smooth & Tangy White Sauce

Tangy Burger Sauce

Sweet Heat Relish

Seasoning Blends Trio (Spicy, Lemon and Sweet 3-pack)

Snacks and sides

Honey Flavored Cornbread and Muffin Mix

Sweet & Salty BBQ Trail Mix

Hot Honey Fried Pork Rinds

BBQ Macaroni & Cheese

Brown Sugar Baked Beans

Black Tea & Lemonade

