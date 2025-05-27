Natural Grocers Expands Private Label Cheese Assortment

Natural Grocers is adding five new varieties to its private label cheese assortment.

Natural Grocers' ongoing expansion of its private label assortment has reached the cheese section with the debut of five organic varieties.

The new offerings include three Organic Cheese Blocks (Havarti, Mild, and Medium Cheddar), plus Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese Slices and Organic Sharp Cheddar Cheese Shreds.

The new selections are certified organic, made with real California milk, and crafted in accordance with Natural Grocers' pasture-based dairy standards. The blocks, slices, and shreds are also non-GMO and made with organic-approved microbial coagulate instead of animal rennet.

“Our house brand is more than just a label, it's a reflection of our family's values," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We're proud to offer customers cheeses that are not only delicious and organic, but also reflect our support for small family farms, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability."