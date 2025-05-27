 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Expands Private Label Cheese Assortment

New selections are certified organic and produced following the grocer's pasture-based dairy standards
Greg Sleter
Natural Grocers is adding five new varieties to its private label cheese assortment.

Natural Grocers' ongoing expansion of its private label assortment has reached the cheese section with the debut of five organic varieties. 

The new offerings include three Organic Cheese Blocks (Havarti, Mild, and Medium Cheddar), plus Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese Slices and Organic Sharp Cheddar Cheese Shreds. 

The new selections are certified organic, made with real California milk, and crafted in accordance with Natural Grocers' pasture-based dairy standards. The blocks, slices, and shreds are also non-GMO and made with organic-approved microbial coagulate instead of animal rennet.

“Our house brand is more than just a label, it's a reflection of our family's values," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We're proud to offer customers cheeses that are not only delicious and organic, but also reflect our support for small family farms, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability."

According to Natural Grocers, its own brand assortment of cheeses is made with a long-standing production partner that has a strong commitment to sustainability. From humane, responsible cow care to producing and processing all products within a 100-mile radius, the supplier actively reduces its carbon footprint while ensuring peak freshness. 

During the manufacturing process, 87% of the 48,000 gallons of water used daily in cheesemaking is cleaned and reused, and product packaging uses 20% less plastic.

Sizes and prices of the new cheeses include:

  • Organic Havarti Cheddar Cheese Block ($6.49/8 oz.)
  • Organic Mild Cheddar Cheese Block ($6.49/8 oz.)
  • Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese Block ($6.49/8 oz.)
  • Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese Slices ($4.99/6 oz.)
  • Organic Sharp Cheddar Cheese Shreds ($4.99/6 oz.)

Since the start of 2025, Natural Grocers has debuted numerous new products sold under its own brand. The new items range from various food and beverage products to home cleaners and personal care items. Forthcoming additions to Natural Grocers’ own brand assortment include Organic Wellness Shots, Organic Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips, and a new value-sized Organic Plant-Based Butter Spread.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.

