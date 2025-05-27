Natural Grocers Expands Private Label Cheese Assortment
According to Natural Grocers, its own brand assortment of cheeses is made with a long-standing production partner that has a strong commitment to sustainability. From humane, responsible cow care to producing and processing all products within a 100-mile radius, the supplier actively reduces its carbon footprint while ensuring peak freshness.
During the manufacturing process, 87% of the 48,000 gallons of water used daily in cheesemaking is cleaned and reused, and product packaging uses 20% less plastic.
Sizes and prices of the new cheeses include:
- Organic Havarti Cheddar Cheese Block ($6.49/8 oz.)
- Organic Mild Cheddar Cheese Block ($6.49/8 oz.)
- Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese Block ($6.49/8 oz.)
- Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese Slices ($4.99/6 oz.)
- Organic Sharp Cheddar Cheese Shreds ($4.99/6 oz.)
Since the start of 2025, Natural Grocers has debuted numerous new products sold under its own brand. The new items range from various food and beverage products to home cleaners and personal care items. Forthcoming additions to Natural Grocers’ own brand assortment include Organic Wellness Shots, Organic Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips, and a new value-sized Organic Plant-Based Butter Spread.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.