Tracking Trends at the National Restaurant Show

If lines between retail channels are blurring, so are some of the lines between at-home and away-from-home dining. The lag time between trend spillover from foodservice to grocery has shortened, as consumers continue to cook at home and expand their culinary horizons and as retailers and restaurant operators are served by some of the same suppliers.

A walk through the National Restaurant Show, held May 17-20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, confirmed the cross-over effect and revealed some food, beverage and lifestyle trends worth watching.

Craft Beverages Are Crushing It

The pace of innovation in beverages remains rapid, as both major CPGs and startup brands showcased offerings across segments including sparkling water, soda, functional, craft, non-alcoholic and alcoholic. PepsiCo for instance, had a hit on its hands at this year’s show with samples of its DRIPS crafted beverage offering that mixes up the brand’s signature Pepsi, Mtn Dew and other drinks with various fruit syrups, creams, popping boba, berries and mother mix-ins. While DRIPS drinks have been served at pop-up tours of college campuses and at this year’s Super Bowl, leaders think that the strong response indicates a potential future at retail.

“The consumer is already looking for personalization and customization and there’s this flavor and color. We feel like we've got a great proof point and we are going to continue to bring it out and take it on tour to colleges and universities, stadiums, et cetera,” Scott Finlow, global CMO of PepsiCo Away from Home, told Progressive Grocer. “I think it will come to retail in some way, shape or form as a beverage experience. And eventually, it’s probably going to be packaged and become something you can find in a bottle or a can. Stay tuned.”

Other types of beverage fusions were evident across the event. During the show on May 19, The Coca-Cola Co. officially launched the limited-time Sprite + Tea, which blends the lemon-lime flavor of Sprite with the refreshing flavor of tea. “This was created based off TikTok trends – people customizing and making their own Sprite combinations including with tea,” Angie Burton, who works on Coca-Cola’s foodservice commercial strategy team, said during a tour of the busy Coca-Cola booth. She added that Sprite + Tea product will be available in both full-sugar and zero sugar varieties.

On that note, demand for zero sugar drinks isn’t slowing down. In addition to zero sugar offerings from Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, the venerable Jarritos brand is getting in on that type of product, sharing news at its booth that it will be debuting a zero sugar soda in the coming months, including a Mandarin variety.

Emerging brands were also touting their inventive sodas, sparkling waters and other beverages at this year’s show. At the Taste of the States pavilion organized by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), Yes Honey founder Heather Mincer poured samples of craft soda alternatives sweetened with 100% honey and available in flavors like Berry, Watermelon and Sweet Apple.