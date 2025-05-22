Tracking Trends at the National Restaurant Show
Plants Grow in Different Directions
Compared to the past few years, when plant-based alternatives to traditional proteins like meat and dairy were taking up a lot of floor space, this year’s National Restaurant Show was a showcase for plant products that stand on their own.
Mushrooms, for example, showed up in a wide range of products, from mushroom coffees to mushroom-meat blends. Beans, too, are having a moment, with healthy options like Better Beans Cuban Black Beans sold in a resealable package and featured on the Taste of the States area of the show. “Our beans are better because they come refrigerated, not canned. We are in grocery stores up and down the West Coast and East Coast and are also private label,” said Keith Kullberg, founder and president of Better Beans.
Protein Still Flexing
If consumers continue to order more protein on restaurant menus, they are also seeking high-protein foods for their home meals. Plenty of traditional proteins, including beef, pork, bacon and craft and processed meats, were spotlighted at the 2025 National Restaurant Show, along with other proteins that are expanding people’s palates.
Rabbit was one case in point, as a culinary pro at Natural State Rabbit cooked up a tasty dish. That Arkansas-based company offers a variety of portions for both retailers and foodservice operators. “The product we have at H-E-B is packaged in a box and portioned, pre-cut rabbit,” Lyn Robertson, director of sales told PG.
As a good source of protein and other nutrients, eggs also continue to penetrate restaurant menus and store shelves, especially as the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks have stabilized and prices are coming back down. “We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and are ramping back up conversations around innovation,” said Nate Hedtke, VP of innovation and customer engagement at the American Egg Board, adding that the group is also working to educate shoppers on distinctions in packaged egg products, such as cage-free, pasture-raised and other descriptors.
Interest in holistic foods with nutritional benefits, including and beyond protein-rich items, is expected to continue. “There is a blurring of dayparts that you see happening at home. It could be bringing in flavors of a Philadelphia steak sandwich to breakfast in an omelet or bringing a quiche with Mexican flavors for dinner,” said Hedtke.
Added his colleague, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at the American Egg Board: “We’re also seeing interest in egg beverages, both in ready to drink products and in powders. That continues to be a space that is ripe for innovation.”
As food suppliers, tech solution providers, equipment makers and other participants shared their latest product and services at the show, they seemed to be guided by overall market forces that continue to indicate ongoing wobbliness.
“We are seeing that there is a lot of uncertainty,” observed R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research, at location intelligence company Placer.ai, which had a display at the event. “This year, above all, it feels like people are laser-focused on driving traffic and cutting costs.” Hottovy pointed to other trends, too, such as the move by retailers and restaurants to highlight innovation through creative promotions and offerings designed to draw traffic from a consumer base weary of constant headwinds.