Additional Selling Points for Premium Meats
Greater Variety
The ability to stand out from mainstream products and offer consumers the promise of a better eating experience is consistent with shoppers’ desire to do so at home.
For instance, Lancaster, Pa.-based Sunbird Poultry has launched a premium all-natural chicken line that, according to the company, provides exceptional taste and quality at an accessible price. Sunbird takes a breed-specific approach to its fowl, using heritage breed Hubbard Ross and Cornish Cross varieties that are raised humanely and antibiotic-free, and air-chilled for peak freshness. The company places QR codes on every package for transparency, linking the consumer to sourcing information while attributing the chicken’s better flavor and tenderness to both its breeding program and a proprietary all-natural non-GMO vegetarian diet.
“There hasn’t been much new product development in the chicken market, and we saw a need to offer chefs a better-tasting product with strong marketability,” says Mike Saperstein, owner of Sunbird Poultry. “It checks all the boxes for the modern health-conscious customer. … We offer this product in both all-natural and organic varieties.”