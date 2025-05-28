Additional Selling Points for Premium Meats

The opportunity to generate more premium meat sales today gives every indication of growing despite, and, in some cases, because of, inflation and consumers making decisions about where they want to sit down and enjoy a meal that delivers an elevated center-of-the-plate experience.

Yet, while tradition is critical in the category, the definition of premium meat has expanded. A fine cut of New York strip remains a signature image of premium meat. Still, “premium” can mean different things to different people today as consumer preferences change regarding what is considered extraordinary.

Beyond trim and marbling, consumers are factoring in the methods used in raising livestock, considering such methods as grass feeding to not only fulfill their desire for sustainability, but also to provide a higher-quality meat. Then, at a time when consumers are more daring in their dining, exemplary products from more exotic cuisines can take on a premium aspect, especially if they have characteristics that elevate the proposition behind them, such as better nutritional qualities.

The core of premium meat remains dynamic, with steak still representative. The position of premium steak cuts is about tradition, but that isn’t all. As protein has become a more important consideration, consumers have begun looking for more ways to enjoy it. That means there’s an opportunity to sell more premium products.