Instacart and Pinterest Engage in New Retail Media Collab

Instacart is widening its social commerce influence, partnering with the visual search and discovery platform Pinterest to provide users with products that align with their tastes and interests. The collaboration includes suggestions for meal preparation.

The new retail media initiative allows brands to advertise their offerings to Instacart first-party audience segments. Users can buy items in a few clicks and get their orders delivered in as fast as 30 minutes. A second phase of the program will include closed loop measurement to link Pinterest ads to actual product sales across the Instacart Marketplace of more than 1,800 retailers.

"Pinterest is an incredible platform for inspiration, and that inspiration can often lead to a purchase," said Ali Miller, VP of ads product at Instacart. "By layering in Instacart's valuable retail media data, we're giving brands a more targeted way to reach high-intent Pinterest users at the right moment, when they're open to discovering something new and deciding what to buy next."