Instacart and Pinterest Engage in New Retail Media Collab
Samir Pradhan, VP of product management at Pinterest, said that the capability takes the heavily visual platform to the next level. "With powerful first-party data by Instacart, brands can reach Pinterest users at the exact moment of intent and turn ads into shoppable experiences on Instacart," Pradhan remarked. "This partnership transforms discovery into purchase in just a few clicks, bridging the gap between inspiration and action for millions of Pinterest users." Pinterest’s reach is broad: the platform has more than a half billion monthly active users around the world.
Instacart continues to broaden its advertising network, which now spans Instacart Marketplace, in-store Caper Carts, off-platform partnerships with companies like Pinterest and ties to more than 220 grocery e-commerce sites. On June 11, Instacart announced that Costco Executive Members in the United States and Canada will receive a $10 monthly credit on orders of $150 or more, to be used on same-day delivery orders.
That benefit will be available starting June 30. “Costco Executive Members expect exceptional value – and now, they can get even more delivered to their door,” said Daniel Danker, Instacart’s chief product officer at Instacart. “Our new monthly credit makes it easier than ever for members across North America to get Costco’s warehouse items with the convenience of fast and reliable delivery through Instacart.”
A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.