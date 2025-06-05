 Skip to main content

Grubhub Debuts Multi-Store Offering

Delivery service doubles down on order ease across store types
Lynn Petrak
Amping up convenience, Grubub has launched multi-store ordering.

Shoppers may be splintering their shopping, but service providers are bundling items back up to meet their e-comm needs. Grubhub is rolling out a multi-store ordering feature that enables customers to order items from two stores in a single-streamlined checkout experience. 

Joining other service providers that are offering batched orders, including Instacart and Amazon, Grubhub is launching that capability this week on its platform and on the Seamless platform in New York City. Users can fulfill their food, beverage and grocery needs and add other items, such as beverages from partner liquor stores and flowers from FTD. The ordering building process is combined into one checkout flow with one delivery fee.

“Today’s customers aren’t just ordering dinner — they’re looking for smarter, more convenient ways to check multiple things off their list in a single tap,” explained Emma Cai, director of product management. “With Multi-Store Ordering, we’re creating a more unified shopping and delivery experience that reflects how people actually live — combining everything from sushi to snacks to birthday bouquets in one order.”

While Grubhub primarily works with restaurant operators in the e-comm channel, the company continues to build its grocery partnerships. In 2024, the company teamed up with Albertsons Cos, Inc. to bring nearly 1,800 Albertsons stores to Grubhub’s Marketplace for delivery. Also last year, Grubhub and Amazon announced a joint offer for Grubhub+ to Prime members

Previously part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub streamlines food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and a better delivery experience. The platform features 375,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

