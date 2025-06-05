Grubhub Debuts Multi-Store Offering
Delivery service doubles down on order ease across store types
While Grubhub primarily works with restaurant operators in the e-comm channel, the company continues to build its grocery partnerships. In 2024, the company teamed up with Albertsons Cos, Inc. to bring nearly 1,800 Albertsons stores to Grubhub’s Marketplace for delivery. Also last year, Grubhub and Amazon announced a joint offer for Grubhub+ to Prime members.
Previously part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub streamlines food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and a better delivery experience. The platform features 375,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.