Grubhub Debuts Multi-Store Offering

Shoppers may be splintering their shopping, but service providers are bundling items back up to meet their e-comm needs. Grubhub is rolling out a multi-store ordering feature that enables customers to order items from two stores in a single-streamlined checkout experience.

Joining other service providers that are offering batched orders, including Instacart and Amazon, Grubhub is launching that capability this week on its platform and on the Seamless platform in New York City. Users can fulfill their food, beverage and grocery needs and add other items, such as beverages from partner liquor stores and flowers from FTD. The ordering building process is combined into one checkout flow with one delivery fee.

[RELATED: How Amazon Became the Ultimate Grocery Competitor]

“Today’s customers aren’t just ordering dinner — they’re looking for smarter, more convenient ways to check multiple things off their list in a single tap,” explained Emma Cai, director of product management. “With Multi-Store Ordering, we’re creating a more unified shopping and delivery experience that reflects how people actually live — combining everything from sushi to snacks to birthday bouquets in one order.”