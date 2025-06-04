Pyx Health Acquires FarmboxRx

Pyx Health, a health care engagement company focused on vulnerable, hard-to-reach populations, has acquired FarmboxRx, which pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention. The acquisition was enabled by a $47.5 million investment from S2G Investments (S2G), a multistage investment firm focused on scaling solutions across food and agriculture, energy and oceans, in strategic partnership with health care private-equity firm TT Capital Partners, which first invested in Pyx Health in 2023. The deal combines the companies’ deep domain knowledge in health care and food systems to spur innovation at the intersection of two traditionally siloed sectors.

Both Pyx Health and FarmboxRx are dedicated to improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations through personalized, scalable support. Pyx Health’s mentor-driven care navigation model addresses such non-medical drivers of health (NMDOH) as loneliness and other support needs, while FarmboxRx delivers customized food boxes tailored to specific health conditions and goals.

[RELATED: FarmboxRx Launches Social Needs Platform to Address Critical Health Gaps]

By integrating nutritional support into care pathways, the combined platform aims to tackle food insecurity — the top social barrier identified by Pyx Health members — while allowing health plans to incentivize behaviors like scheduling preventive visits and completing health assessments.