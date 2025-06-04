Pyx Health Acquires FarmboxRx
“FarmboxRx exists to address the root causes of health disparities among the populations we serve,” added Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, founder and CEO of Boston-based FarmboxRx. “Building it has been an immensely personal and passionate journey for my team and me, and to pass it on to a company like Pyx Health, which is equally passionate about meeting people where they are to improve health outcomes, is especially exciting.”
S2G’s investment will permit Pyx Health to serve more members, particularly in the Medicare, dual-eligible and exchange populations.
“Pyx Health and FarmboxRx are a natural match — both are mission-driven, outcomes-oriented and laser-focused on advancing health equity through innovation,” observed Dan Ripma, VP at S2G, which has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Boston. “We’re proud to back this union and help catalyze its next phase of growth. We believe this partnership will set a new bar for how technology and human connection can come together to transform health engagement.”
According to Pyx Health and FarmboxRx, the deal reflects a wider trend toward personalized, relationship-based engagement models that address health-related social needs while recognizing food solutions as powerful drivers of measurable improvements in cost, quality and access.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP provided legal advice to Pyx Health, and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. was the exclusive financial advisor to Farmbox Direct Inc. on its sale to Pyx Health.