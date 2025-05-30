 Skip to main content

Misfits Market Acquires Grocery Delivery Service The Rounds

Quick-commerce platform aims to expand sustainable grocery footprint as it welcomes startup’s zero‐waste shoppers
Both The Rounds and Misfits Market have leveraged innovative solutions to make online grocery more sustainable.

Online grocer Misfits Market has acquired The Rounds, a New York-based startup known for restocking recurring essentials in reusable packaging for a highly engaged member base.

The deal follows record customer acquisition at Misfits in April and May 2025 and marks the e-grocer’s second acquisition in three years, following the successful 2022 integration of Imperfect Foods. The addition of The Rounds aims to position Misfits as the leading acquisitive force in sustainable grocery, leveraging its scaled infrastructure, deep supply chain expertise and mission-first model to bring a superior grocery experience to more people across the United States. 

“This acquisition furthers the joint mission of both Misfits Market and The Rounds to reduce waste and inefficiency in the supply chain while expanding our offering,” explained Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Misfits. “The Rounds earned a loyal following by making low-waste, high-quality shopping seamless on a local level. We’re excited to welcome their members to Misfits Market, where that same mission continues at a national scale with more selection and deeper impact.”

Both The Rounds and Misfits have leveraged innovative solutions to make online grocery more sustainable, including the use of reusable packaging with eco-friendly materials, right-sizing required packaging, and efficient last-mile delivery and reverse-logistics capabilities.

The Rounds built a loyal following in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., by rethinking the last mile of grocery delivery through a near-zero-waste recurring member experience with reusable packaging. Meanwhile, Misfits Market addresses waste within the food system, saving an average of 500,000 pounds of food from waste or lesser outcomes each week. Misfits will expand its assortment via the acquisition to ensure that products don’t go to waste.

“We have a great opportunity to advance our shared mission, fundamentally reimagining how more people access quality grocery essentials and household staples more sustainably,” said The Rounds co-founder and CEO Alex Torrey. “Going forward, The Rounds members will access all the benefits of Misfits Market.”

Members of The Rounds will receive a $30 credit when they join Misfits, plus a free year of Misfits+ (a $69 value), a membership program that provides exclusive weekly deals on groceries and free shipping, helping fight hunger with every order. They’ll also get delivery via Misfits’s first-party driver network and access to its packaging-return program, which the e-grocer touts as the only one of its kind among national grocers. Members will be informed directly of service updates, timing and any changes to local operations.

Further, Misfits will grow its B2B offering with some of the largest corporate and multifamily operators nationwide, thanks to the partnership with The Rounds. This new distribution channel will enable Misfits to reach hundreds of thousands of new consumers with its lower-emission delivery model.

Serving nearly every ZIP code in the contiguous United States, Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits has rescued more than 238 million pounds of food to date and raised more than $525 million in funding to date.

