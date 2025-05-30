Misfits Market Acquires Grocery Delivery Service The Rounds

The Rounds built a loyal following in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., by rethinking the last mile of grocery delivery through a near-zero-waste recurring member experience with reusable packaging. Meanwhile, Misfits Market addresses waste within the food system, saving an average of 500,000 pounds of food from waste or lesser outcomes each week. Misfits will expand its assortment via the acquisition to ensure that products don’t go to waste.

“We have a great opportunity to advance our shared mission, fundamentally reimagining how more people access quality grocery essentials and household staples more sustainably,” said The Rounds co-founder and CEO Alex Torrey. “Going forward, The Rounds members will access all the benefits of Misfits Market.”

Members of The Rounds will receive a $30 credit when they join Misfits, plus a free year of Misfits+ (a $69 value), a membership program that provides exclusive weekly deals on groceries and free shipping, helping fight hunger with every order. They’ll also get delivery via Misfits’s first-party driver network and access to its packaging-return program, which the e-grocer touts as the only one of its kind among national grocers. Members will be informed directly of service updates, timing and any changes to local operations.

Further, Misfits will grow its B2B offering with some of the largest corporate and multifamily operators nationwide, thanks to the partnership with The Rounds. This new distribution channel will enable Misfits to reach hundreds of thousands of new consumers with its lower-emission delivery model.

Serving nearly every ZIP code in the contiguous United States, Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits has rescued more than 238 million pounds of food to date and raised more than $525 million in funding to date.