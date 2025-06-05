Delivery Hero Fighting Consumer Fraud at Scale

After testing Incognia’s fraud prevention signal in all major regions worldwide and achieving a seven-fold return on investment, Delivery Hero has deployed the solution at six of its brands.

Delivery Hero SE, a global local delivery platform, has entered into a partnership with identity solutions provider Incognia to detect and prevent fraud while ensuring a seamless experience for customers. After testing Incognia’s fraud prevention signal in all major regions worldwide and achieving a seven-fold return on investment, Delivery Hero has deployed the solution at six of its brands.

“Incognia’s deep understanding of delivery fraud made a significant impact on our fraud prevention strategy,” noted Philipp Merker, director global fintech fraud at Berlin-based Delivery Hero. “Incognia’s precise risk intelligence helped us cut fraud losses significantly while maintaining a frictionless experience for trusted customers. More than just a solution, Incognia has been a true partner — collaborating closely with our team to fine-tune detection strategies and maximize results.”

According to Incognia’s “Gig Economy Fraud Report,” fraud is a huge issue for gig-economy platforms, with bad actors scaling such tactics as promotion and refund abuse to exploit systems and drain revenue.