Delivery Hero Fighting Consumer Fraud at Scale
“These issues don’t just cost money — they disrupt operations and put strain on legitimate users,” explained André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Incognia. “To stay ahead of issues and deliver the seamless user experience that consumers expect, innovators in the space, like Delivery Hero, are doubling down on smarter fraud prevention strategies that stop abuse without adding friction for users. Incognia is committed to being a trusted partner to solve all major fraud types for multi-sided gig economy platforms, so that brands are better protected and consumer data is safe.”
Incognia, which works with more than half of the largest food delivery and ride-hailing companies worldwide, combines device identity, tampering detection and advanced location intelligence to deliver a robust real-time risk signal. By flagging risky behaviors early, the next-generation Incognia ID solution ensures that fraudsters can’t return, preventing future losses and protecting the platform’s trusted users. The company also supports global companies across mobility, marketplaces and finance.
Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the company is a pioneer in quick commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household items to customers in less than an hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes.