Delivery Hero Fighting Consumer Fraud at Scale

Global platform realizes significant savings with Incognia’s next-gen identity solution
Delivery Hero SE, a global local delivery platform, has entered into a partnership with identity solutions provider Incognia to detect and prevent fraud while ensuring a seamless experience for customers. After testing Incognia’s fraud prevention signal in all major regions worldwide and achieving a seven-fold return on investment, Delivery Hero has deployed the solution at six of its brands. 

“Incognia’s deep understanding of delivery fraud made a significant impact on our fraud prevention strategy,” noted Philipp Merker, director global fintech fraud at Berlin-based Delivery Hero. “Incognia’s precise risk intelligence helped us cut fraud losses significantly while maintaining a frictionless experience for trusted customers. More than just a solution, Incognia has been a true partner — collaborating closely with our team to fine-tune detection strategies and maximize results.”

According to Incognia’s “Gig Economy Fraud Report,” fraud is a huge issue for gig-economy platforms, with bad actors scaling such tactics as promotion and refund abuse to exploit systems and drain revenue.

“These issues don’t just cost money — they disrupt operations and put strain on legitimate users,” explained André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Incognia. “To stay ahead of issues and deliver the seamless user experience that consumers expect, innovators in the space, like Delivery Hero, are doubling down on smarter fraud prevention strategies that stop abuse without adding friction for users. Incognia is committed to being a trusted partner to solve all major fraud types for multi-sided gig economy platforms, so that brands are better protected and consumer data is safe.” 

Incognia, which works with more than half of the largest food delivery and ride-hailing companies worldwide, combines device identity, tampering detection and advanced location intelligence to deliver a robust real-time risk signal. By flagging risky behaviors early, the next-generation Incognia ID solution ensures that fraudsters can’t return, preventing future losses and protecting the platform’s trusted users. The company also supports global companies across mobility, marketplaces and finance. 

Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the company is a pioneer in quick commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household items to customers in less than an hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes.

