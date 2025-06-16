 Skip to main content

Albertsons Media Collective Rolls Out In-Store Digital Display Pilot

Large-format displays will be placed in high-traffic areas, including produce department
Emily Crowe
Albertsons Media Collective digital display
Albertsons Cos.' retail media arm is launching in-store digital displays to complement its ad offerings.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media business of Albertsons Cos., is launching an in-store digital display network pilot through a partnership with STRATACACHE, Inc., a global supplier of shopper engagement experiences and analytic tools. 

The in-store digital display network pilot will roll out in select Albertsons Cos. stores in two key regions this summer, including in its hometown of Boise, Idaho, featuring large-format displays in high-traffic areas, including store entrances and produce departments. In addition to creating a more engaging shopping experience for customers, the program will help provide insights through advanced measurement capabilities for brand partners, allowing for proof of play, direct sales attribution and sales lift.

“At Albertsons Cos., we’ve identified a significant opportunity to enhance our in-store customers' shopping experience by delivering relevant and impactful messaging at the point of purchase,” said Jennifer Saenz, chief commercial officer at Albertsons. “Our partnership with STRATACACHE enables brand partners to engage directly with our shoppers at this key moment, providing them with compelling offers, meal inspiration and timely information.”

The in-store digital ads will feature engaging content on digital screens, including meal or snack inspiration, product usage, and lifestyle and health benefits. Mondelēz International is the launch brand for the new digital screens and in-store advertising solution.

“Mondelēz’s focus is to meet customers in the moments that matter — and few are more powerful than when they’re standing at the shelf, ready to decide,” said Melissa Pitmon, customer director, omnichannel activation, at Mondelēz. “Albertsons Media Collective’s new digital screens will enable us to deliver inspiring, hyper-relevant content right where purchase decisions are made.”

Continued Pitmon: “It’s a natural complement to our digital strategy and a powerful reminder that the store remains one of the most influential spaces to build brand connection and drive conversion.”

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

