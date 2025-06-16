Albertsons Media Collective Rolls Out In-Store Digital Display Pilot

The in-store digital ads will feature engaging content on digital screens, including meal or snack inspiration, product usage, and lifestyle and health benefits. Mondelēz International is the launch brand for the new digital screens and in-store advertising solution.

“Mondelēz’s focus is to meet customers in the moments that matter — and few are more powerful than when they’re standing at the shelf, ready to decide,” said Melissa Pitmon, customer director, omnichannel activation, at Mondelēz. “Albertsons Media Collective’s new digital screens will enable us to deliver inspiring, hyper-relevant content right where purchase decisions are made.”

Continued Pitmon: “It’s a natural complement to our digital strategy and a powerful reminder that the store remains one of the most influential spaces to build brand connection and drive conversion.”

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.