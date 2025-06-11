Market 32/Price Chopper to Drive Loyalty and Digital Engagement With Seasonal Campaign

“We’ve seen consistent sales increases from points multiplier promotions through the AdvantEdge Rewards program during the past few years. This year, we are elevating the concept by weaving in gamification to drive engagement,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32/Price Chopper.

“We’re excited to add this new twist to one of our flagship marketing promotions. It’s a great example of how we use our deep understanding of consumer preferences and behavior to create meaningful value, aligned with how our customers shop and want to engage with our brand,” added Sam Trimboli, director of shopper experience and research for Market 32/Price Chopper.

Digital engagement is an important aspect of Market 32/Price Chopper’s AdvantEdge Rewards program. In addition to earning points for grocery spending and redeeming points for food and fuel rewards, Market 32/Price Chopper offers members additional ways to earn and redeem points on its site and app.

“Like many retailers, we see that our most engaged digital customers are also our highest spenders. We’re committed to continually enhancing the value we deliver to them through our AdvantEdge Rewards program,” added Bringhurst.

The online AdvantEdge Rewards experience and the Summer Doubler are supported by Konekt.io.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Market 32/Price Chopper on the launch of their new gamified bonus points feature alongside the Summer Doubler. Together, these elements deliver fresh ways to create value and deepen engagement with AdvantEdge Rewards members,” said Ashmit Bhattacharya, CEO of New York-based Konekt.io.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets LLC, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. The company is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.