Food Rescue Can Help Retailers Build Better Businesses
What Is Food Rescue?
Food rescue, also known as food recovery, is the process of collecting safe, edible food that would otherwise go to waste and redistributing it to nourish individuals in need – often within the same community. This practice offers a powerful strategy for reducing food waste, one that retailers can readily embrace.
By donating overstocked or perishable items, businesses not only prevent unnecessary waste, but also make a meaningful impact – a true win-win for both the donor and the community. Retailers benefit from no-cost food pickups rather than costly waste removal, food rescue organizations redirect a steady supply of food to the food disribution organizations that they serve, and families in need gain access to fresh, nutritious foodstuffs.
Better Business With Food Rescue US
Sandy Steigbigel, VP of national operations, and Jenna von Elling, marketing communications manager at Food Rescue US, have important insights on the value of food rescue programs for retailers. Among the greatest priorities of such initiatives is helping retailers meet sustainability goals with valuable ESG report metrics. Collaborating with a partner like Food Rescue US and its web-based app (www.foodrescue.us) simplifies the process of food donation through convenient and flexible pickup times by dedicated volunteers. By tracking food inventory for donations, food rescue programs can help retailers identify surplus items through cycling donation trends.
Food retailers play a critical role in solving food waste through food recovery, prevention and recycling. According to Food Rescue US, it’s gratifying to work with retailers – employees who get involved with the food rescue process are highly dedicated and engaged, proud of the role they play in supporting the community and among the best advocates of reducing food waste.