PCC Community Markets' Impact, Sales Looking Up

PCC Community Markets, a grocery co-op that has long staked out a reputation for carrying natural products and sustaining people and the planet, is out with its annual "Co-Op Purpose Report." The report outlines the company’s operational health and spotlights achievements in environmental and community impact.

On the environmental front, PCC reported that it has cut waste in all categories, including cardboard and trash, and is improving its compost and recycling efforts. The co-alp also reduced greenhouse gas emissions refrigerants through, among other things, the use of leak detection equipment.

[RELATED: Natural Grocers Gives Shoppers Egg-cellent Options]

In addition to its internal push to reduce its carbon footprint, PCC is helping its members to do the same. The co-op developed and added a new standards for cleaning products last year, eschewing items with toxic ingredients like phosphates and PFAS. Related to supply chain standards, the market organized meetings with farmers, tribal leaders, policy officials and producers on ways to support regenerative agriculture. PCC shared that its stores carry more than 600 Fair Trade products and 5,203 Non-GMO Project Verified offerings, along with items from more than 700 local producers.