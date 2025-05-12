Natural Grocers Gives Shoppers Egg-cellent Options
The current promotion at Natural Grocers enables {N}power members to enjoy limited-time discounts of up to 42% off regular {N}power pricing, starting at just $2.29 per dozen:
Free Range-Grade A Large Brown Eggs
Regular Retail: $3.99/dozen
{N}power Sale Price: $2.29/dozen
Organic Free-Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs
Regular Retail: $4.49/dozen
{N}power Sale Price: $2.79/dozen
Pasture-Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs
Regular Retail: $5.29/per dozen
{N}power Sale Price: $3.49/dozen
Organic-Pasture Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs
Regular Retail: $5.49/dozen
{N}power Sale Price: $3.79/dozen
“Eggs — and how the hens that lay them are treated — are a hot topic right now,” noted Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers’ VP of marketing. “At Natural Grocers, we strive to offer eggs from hens raised in the healthiest, most humane environments possible. We’ve established a minimum standard that goes beyond the USDA’s definition of ‘free-range,’ and we choose partners who share our values. Contented Hen is one of those partners. Their approach to animal welfare and ecologically responsible farming aligns beautifully with our mission — and {N}power members can now try all four varieties at a fantastic price. If you’re not already an {N}power member, now’s the perfect time to sign up.”
{N}power gives shoppers access to exclusive discounts, personalized offers and rewards points with every visit. Customers can download the Natural Grocers App to join.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.