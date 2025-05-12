Natural Grocers Gives Shoppers Egg-cellent Options

At a time when egg prices are a major area of concern for U.S. consumers, organic and natural grocery store chain Natural Grocers has teamed with specialty egg brand Contented Hen to offer the retailer’s {N}power customer rewards program members introductory pricing on all four varieties of the brand’s eggs, through June 5. Known for its commitment to humane animal welfare and environmentally conscious practices, Smithton, Mo.-based Contented Hen sources eggs from small family farms that are certified by American Humane and/or Certified Humane.

Natural Grocers now carries four varieties of specialty eggs from Contented Hen: Free-Range, Organic Free-Range, Pasture-Raised and Organic Pasture-Raised. All are from humanely raised hens with room to roam outdoors and the ability to forage naturally.

“We are honored to have the Contented Hen brand at Natural Grocers, a leading retailer in the natural health food space,” said Steve LaQua, business development executive at Mid-States Specialty Eggs and owner of the Contented Hen brand. “We are excited to have our fresh, high-quality eggs, produced with leading humane care standards, on their shelves. Our family farms are home to hens that are content to forage and roam as nature intended. We truly believe that a content hen lays a delicious egg, and we welcome consumers’ support of our family farms!”