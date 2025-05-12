 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Gives Shoppers Egg-cellent Options

Retailer partners with Contented Hen to sell premium product line at special prices for {N}power members
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers Contented Hen Promotion Main Image
Through June 5, Natural Grocers’ {N}power program members pay introductory pricing on all four varieties of Contented Hen’s eggs.

At a time when egg prices are a major area of concern for U.S. consumers, organic and natural grocery store chain Natural Grocers has teamed with specialty egg brand Contented Hen to offer the retailer’s {N}power customer rewards program members introductory pricing on all four varieties of the brand’s eggs, through June 5. Known for its commitment to humane animal welfare and environmentally conscious practices, Smithton, Mo.-based Contented Hen sources eggs from small family farms that are certified by American Humane and/or Certified Humane.   

Natural Grocers now carries four varieties of specialty eggs from Contented Hen: Free-Range, Organic Free-Range, Pasture-Raised and Organic Pasture-Raised. All are from humanely raised hens with room to roam outdoors and the ability to forage naturally.

“We are honored to have the Contented Hen brand at Natural Grocers, a leading retailer in the natural health food space,” said Steve LaQua, business development executive at Mid-States Specialty Eggs and owner of the Contented Hen brand. “We are excited to have our fresh, high-quality eggs, produced with leading humane care standards, on their shelves. Our family farms are home to hens that are content to forage and roam as nature intended. We truly believe that a content hen lays a delicious egg, and we welcome consumers’ support of our family farms!” 

The current promotion at Natural Grocers enables {N}power members to enjoy limited-time discounts of up to 42% off regular {N}power pricing, starting at just $2.29 per dozen:

  1. Free Range-Grade A Large Brown Eggs

    Regular Retail: $3.99/dozen

    {N}power Sale Price: $2.29/dozen

  2. Organic Free-Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs

    Regular Retail: $4.49/dozen

    {N}power Sale Price: $2.79/dozen

  3. Pasture-Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs

    Regular Retail: $5.29/per dozen

    {N}power Sale Price: $3.49/dozen

  4. Organic-Pasture Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs

    Regular Retail: $5.49/dozen

    {N}power Sale Price: $3.79/dozen

“Eggs — and how the hens that lay them are treated — are a hot topic right now,” noted Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers’ VP of marketing. “At Natural Grocers, we strive to offer eggs from hens raised in the healthiest, most humane environments possible. We’ve established a minimum standard that goes beyond the USDA’s definition of ‘free-range,’ and we choose partners who share our values. Contented Hen is one of those partners. Their approach to animal welfare and ecologically responsible farming aligns beautifully with our mission — and {N}power members can now try all four varieties at a fantastic price. If you’re not already an {N}power member, now’s the perfect time to sign up.”

{N}power gives shoppers access to exclusive discounts, personalized offers and rewards points with every visit. Customers can download the Natural Grocers App to join. 

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025

