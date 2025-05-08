 Skip to main content

Allegiance Retail Services Appoints 2 EVPs

Samer Rahman and Donna Zambo take on expanded leadership roles
Samer Rahman

Supermarket grocery services cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC has promoted two senior associates, Samer Rahman and Donna Zambo, to EVPs, effective immediately. 

“These promotions reflect the continued growth of our cooperative and the expanded leadership roles of both Samer and Donna,” noted Allegiance President and COO Joseph Fantozzi. “I am proud to have these two individuals as key partners in the day-to-day leadership of Allegiance and look forward to their continued contributions to our success.”

Bringing 35 years of grocery industry experience to his latest role, Rahman joined Allegiance in 2013 and has risen through the ranks since that time. As EVP and chief merchandising officer, he will continue as Allegiance’s primary contact for consumer packaged goods and guide the development of the co-op’s merchandising strategies. His focus remains on helping member stores achieve their gross-profit goals while driving performance and value across the board. 

Donna Zambo

Zambo joined Allegiance in 2018 as VP and chief marketing officer, having previously worked at fellow New Jersey-based retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. As EVP, she assumes the expanded role of CIO and chief marketing officer, in which capacity she will lead both the marketing and technology initiatives of the organization. The title change reflects her wider scope of responsibilities and continuing efforts to align strategic marketing with cutting-edge retail technology solutions. Zambo will continue to spur innovation and operational efficiencies in these two areas, as well as deploying retail tech projects that benefit the entire Allegiance network. She will also take part in a panel at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas next month.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, among them Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Marrazzo’s Market, and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising programs, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.

