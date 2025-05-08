Allegiance Retail Services Appoints 2 EVPs

Zambo joined Allegiance in 2018 as VP and chief marketing officer, having previously worked at fellow New Jersey-based retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. As EVP, she assumes the expanded role of CIO and chief marketing officer, in which capacity she will lead both the marketing and technology initiatives of the organization. The title change reflects her wider scope of responsibilities and continuing efforts to align strategic marketing with cutting-edge retail technology solutions. Zambo will continue to spur innovation and operational efficiencies in these two areas, as well as deploying retail tech projects that benefit the entire Allegiance network. She will also take part in a panel at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas next month.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, among them Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Marrazzo’s Market, and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising programs, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.