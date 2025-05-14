 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Launching 2025 Grants Program

Grocer will donate $3M to support local organizations that advance nutrition education, nutrition access and wellness
Sprouts Farmers Market
In 2024, the Sprouts Health Communities Foundation awarded grants to 580 grassroots organizations and elementary schools in neighborhoods where Sprouts operates.

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has launched its 2025 Grants Program, with $3 million in funding available to support local organizations that advance nutrition education, nutrition access, and wellness for children and adults in the communities where Sprouts Farmers Market operates. 

More than 500 local nonprofits will be selected to receive grants up to $10,000.

The foundation’s mission is focused on improving health outcomes by supporting nutrition education, nutrition access and wellness programs. The grant funding is available across three grant categories:

  • Sprouting School Gardens: Funding for school-based gardening programs that provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that bring nutrition education to life.
  • Growing Healthy Kids: Funding for community-based programs focused on children’s nutrition access, nutrition education, and health and wellness.
  • Wellness Across the Lifespan: Funding for community-based programs focused on adult health and wellness.
“At Sprouts, our purpose is to help people live and eat better, and we’re proud to support the incredible work of local nonprofits who are doing just that,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Through these grants, we’re able to support communities where our team members and customers live.”

Last September, the foundation awarded $4 million to 580 nonprofits and elementary schools focused on nutrition, health, and wellness. In a coordinated, same-day event, team members from all 423 Sprouts stores delivered live checks to local organizations. These grants are fully funded by the foundation’s in-store Round Up program, where 100% of donations collected at checkout stay local to support health and wellness programs.

“We know that small, local organizations are often the ones making the biggest difference,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “These grants are about supporting the amazing work already happening on the ground, from school gardens and cooking classes to mobile pantries and family wellness programs. It’s about meeting communities where they are and helping them thrive.”

Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has awarded more than $35 million in grants to organizations that are working on the front lines of nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children participate in programs supported by the foundation each year, and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the year ahead.

Applications are open now through June 18. For more information or to apply, visit Sprouts.com/foundation.

