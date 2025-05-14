Sprouts Farmers Market Launching 2025 Grants Program

“At Sprouts, our purpose is to help people live and eat better, and we’re proud to support the incredible work of local nonprofits who are doing just that,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Through these grants, we’re able to support communities where our team members and customers live.”

Last September, the foundation awarded $4 million to 580 nonprofits and elementary schools focused on nutrition, health, and wellness. In a coordinated, same-day event, team members from all 423 Sprouts stores delivered live checks to local organizations. These grants are fully funded by the foundation’s in-store Round Up program, where 100% of donations collected at checkout stay local to support health and wellness programs.

“We know that small, local organizations are often the ones making the biggest difference,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “These grants are about supporting the amazing work already happening on the ground, from school gardens and cooking classes to mobile pantries and family wellness programs. It’s about meeting communities where they are and helping them thrive.”

Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has awarded more than $35 million in grants to organizations that are working on the front lines of nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children participate in programs supported by the foundation each year, and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the year ahead.

Applications are open now through June 18. For more information or to apply, visit Sprouts.com/foundation.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.