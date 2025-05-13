Whole Foods Market Receiving Fresh Greens Grown on Robotic Vertical Farm

At Opollo Farm, robots travel along the top of the cubic-storage grid to manage watering, while advanced software continuously monitors each plant’s status and adjusts conditions in real time.

“Opollo Farm shows what’s possible when proven automation meets global challenges like food supply resilience and sustainability,” said Parth Joshi, chief product officer at AutoStore, whose U.S. headquarters is in Boston. “Our work with OnePointOne highlights the versatility of AutoStore, moving and storing goods for everyone, everywhere, across diverse industries and use cases. From order fulfillment for leading brands to scaling urban farming, we’re enabling smarter, more resilient solutions.”

“Traditional farming consumes vast amounts of water and land — resources that are becoming scarce,” added Sam Bertram, CEO of Avondale, Ariz.-based OnePointOne. “With AutoStore’s modular robotics and our plant-production technology, we can grow food almost anywhere, using a fraction of those resources. This collaboration helps overcome the cost and scalability challenges of vertical farming, finally making locally grown produce — the No. 1 priority for U.S. consumers — possible even in urban areas.”

AutoStore and OnePointOne have plans to scale and explore new crop varieties beyond greens and herbs, as well as evaluating opportunities to implement the system in urban environments once it becomes commercially available.

