Save A Lot Details Recent Social Impact

Save A Lot has released its corporate responsibility update recapping programs and results that exemplify its mission of making a positive impact for customers, communities, team members and retail partners. The “A Lot of Good Report” covers 2024 initiatives across many facets of the business, including sustainability, donations, and associate engagement and retention.

On the sustainability front, the report details Save A Lot’s work in managing energy, emissions and waste throughout its distribution network. For example, the company achieved a 40% reduction in OSHA recordable incidents and enhanced energy efficiency through modern fleet and refrigeration upgrades.

Save A Lot has also made strides improving communities. As the report showed, the company donated more than 13,500 pounds of food to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. The work of Save A Lot’s retail partners was highlighted as well, through the Bags for a Brighter Holiday and Hometown Heroes programs, along with other efforts from locally owned and operated sites. Bags for A Brighter Holiday, for example, netted more than $350,000 worth of food given to more than 480 charities.