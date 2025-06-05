Save A Lot Details Recent Social Impact

 Skip to main content

Company releases annual “A Lot of Good Report” summarizing results in key business areas
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
SAL report
Save A Lot's social impact report covers a lot of ground on its responsible-growth path.

Save A Lot has released its corporate responsibility update recapping programs and results that exemplify its mission of making a positive impact for customers, communities, team members and retail partners. The “A Lot of Good Report” covers 2024 initiatives across many facets of the business, including sustainability, donations, and associate engagement and retention.

On the sustainability front, the report details Save A Lot’s work in managing energy, emissions and waste throughout its distribution network. For example, the company achieved a 40% reduction in OSHA recordable incidents and enhanced energy efficiency through modern fleet and refrigeration upgrades.

RELATED: FMI Is 1st Trade Org to Join U.S. Food Waste Pact

Save A Lot has also made strides improving communities. As the report showed, the company donated more than 13,500 pounds of food to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. The work of Save A Lot’s retail partners was highlighted as well, through the Bags for a Brighter Holiday and Hometown Heroes programs, along with other efforts from locally owned and operated sites. Bags for A Brighter Holiday, for example, netted more than $350,000 worth of food given to more than 480 charities.

The wide-ranging “A Lot of Good Report” also highlighted the company culture that supports team members through hiring, talent development and a total rewards program. The winners of Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Top Women in Grocery awards were spotlighted as well.

Many of Save A Lot’s business successes were shared in the impact report, such as the growing emphasis on private label, with more than 62 store-brand products launched last year. The company also spotlighted the new Save A Lot Rewards program, which led to more than 400,000 app downloads in just three months. 

“Our network of retail partner- and corporate-owned stores, corporate support center, and distribution centers work hard every day to meet customer needs with pride. Whether through offering outstanding value that helps shoppers save money, empowering local business owners or supporting the local community when disaster strikes, Save A Lot teams are deeply committed to being an integral part of the neighborhoods we serve,” said CEO Fred Boehler in the report’s introduction letter. “This report offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into our business and some of the many stories that illustrate how we are doing 'A Lot of Good' every day. Most importantly, we believe that good is the fuel that will enable long-term, sustainable and profitable growth in our business for years to come.”

The full report is available online.

Save A Lot operates as both a bannered wholesaler and retailer, operating approximately 120 corporate stores while also serving nearly 170 independent, licensed retail partners that own and operate around 600 Save A Lot store locations across 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025.

