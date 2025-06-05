Save A Lot Details Recent Social Impact
The wide-ranging “A Lot of Good Report” also highlighted the company culture that supports team members through hiring, talent development and a total rewards program. The winners of Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Top Women in Grocery awards were spotlighted as well.
Many of Save A Lot’s business successes were shared in the impact report, such as the growing emphasis on private label, with more than 62 store-brand products launched last year. The company also spotlighted the new Save A Lot Rewards program, which led to more than 400,000 app downloads in just three months.
“Our network of retail partner- and corporate-owned stores, corporate support center, and distribution centers work hard every day to meet customer needs with pride. Whether through offering outstanding value that helps shoppers save money, empowering local business owners or supporting the local community when disaster strikes, Save A Lot teams are deeply committed to being an integral part of the neighborhoods we serve,” said CEO Fred Boehler in the report’s introduction letter. “This report offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into our business and some of the many stories that illustrate how we are doing 'A Lot of Good' every day. Most importantly, we believe that good is the fuel that will enable long-term, sustainable and profitable growth in our business for years to come.”
The full report is available online.
Save A Lot operates as both a bannered wholesaler and retailer, operating approximately 120 corporate stores while also serving nearly 170 independent, licensed retail partners that own and operate around 600 Save A Lot store locations across 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025.