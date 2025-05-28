 Skip to main content

FMI Is 1st Trade Org to Join U.S. Food Waste Pact

Sustainability effort expands reach across food system
Bridget Goldschmidt
According to ReFED, 31% of food produced in the United States goes uneaten or unsold, with the vast majority becoming waste that ends up in landfills, incinerators and sewer systems.

FMI – The Food Industry Association has become the first trade organization to join the U.S. Food Waste Pact, a national voluntary agreement focused on reducing food waste in the United States, co-led by nonprofits ReFED and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). FMI joins 20 other companies and organizations that have already signed onto the pact, which employs the “Target, Measure, Act” framework to promote collaboration and lower food waste across the food system. 

According to ReFED, 31% of food produced in the United States goes uneaten or unsold, with the vast majority becoming waste that ends up in landfills, incinerators and sewer systems. This extra food — 73.9 million tons annually — is equivalent to 120 billion meals, and it’s valued at $382 billion, giving food businesses a unique opportunity to boost their bottom lines while also helping their local communities.

“FMI has a long history of working to address food waste,” noted Andy Harig, VP of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Highlighting the importance of food waste reduction has been a priority for us for over a decade, and we’re pleased to continue that journey by joining the U.S. Food Waste Pact. This will give us an opportunity to collaborate directly with food businesses across the industry and share best practices from our wider lens as an industry association.”

Since 2011, FMI has been part of the Food Waste Reduction Alliance, a partnership that also includes the Consumer Brands Association and the National Restaurant Association, and strives to address the root causes of food waste within food business operations and to determine ways of donating or recycling unavoidable food waste. FMI’s efforts in this area have included teaching consumers about date labels and creating The FoodKeeper, a mobile app and online database offering information on storage and food safety.  

“As an industry association with a large and diverse membership base, FMI brings a vital and unique perspective to food waste prevention and reduction,” said Jackie Suggitt, VP of business initiatives and community engagement at Chicago-based ReFED. “FMI has been such an important leader on a number of key issues, and we look forward to their collaboration with other pact signatories as they share their unique industry-wide expertise and best practices.”

FMI is the 21st organization to join the U.S. Food Waste Pact. Among the other current signatories are grocery retailers Ahold Delhaize USA, ALDI US, Amazon Fresh, Raley’s, Walmart Inc. and Whole Foods Market; manufacturers Bob’s Red Mill, Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. and Lamb Weston Inc.; and foodservice companies Aramark, Compass Group USA, ISS Guckenheimer and Sodexo USA.

FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain, from retailers to producers to  companies providing critical services, to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

