FMI Is 1st Trade Org to Join U.S. Food Waste Pact

Since 2011, FMI has been part of the Food Waste Reduction Alliance, a partnership that also includes the Consumer Brands Association and the National Restaurant Association, and strives to address the root causes of food waste within food business operations and to determine ways of donating or recycling unavoidable food waste. FMI’s efforts in this area have included teaching consumers about date labels and creating The FoodKeeper, a mobile app and online database offering information on storage and food safety.

“As an industry association with a large and diverse membership base, FMI brings a vital and unique perspective to food waste prevention and reduction,” said Jackie Suggitt, VP of business initiatives and community engagement at Chicago-based ReFED. “FMI has been such an important leader on a number of key issues, and we look forward to their collaboration with other pact signatories as they share their unique industry-wide expertise and best practices.”

FMI is the 21st organization to join the U.S. Food Waste Pact. Among the other current signatories are grocery retailers Ahold Delhaize USA, ALDI US, Amazon Fresh, Raley’s, Walmart Inc. and Whole Foods Market; manufacturers Bob’s Red Mill, Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. and Lamb Weston Inc.; and foodservice companies Aramark, Compass Group USA, ISS Guckenheimer and Sodexo USA.

FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain, from retailers to producers to companies providing critical services, to amplify the collective work of the industry.