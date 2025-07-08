Grocery Outlet’s Path to a More Sustainable Future

Grocery Outlet's commitment to environmental, social and governance principles aligns with its mission to Touch Lives for the Better.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has released its "Impact Report" covering fiscal year 2024. The discounter’s unique business model, which is focused on quality food access, local ownership and sustainability, drives value across three key pillars: Communities, People and Planet.

“Throughout 2024, we advanced our mission of Touching Lives for the Better by promoting affordable food access, reducing waste and encouraging entrepreneurship,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO of Grocery Outlet. “I am excited to guide our company forward in service of our mission. My goal is to create greater value for all our stakeholders and strengthen our unique business model — one that blends national buying power and extreme value with the entrepreneurial spirit of our independent operators. Together, we will continue to build a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Key impact areas highlighted in the report are: