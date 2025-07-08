Grocery Outlet’s Path to a More Sustainable Future
Retailer releases its "Impact Report," reinforcing commitment to stakeholders
- Creating Opportunities for Independent Operators: Grocery Outlet’s business model attracted more than 40,000 inquiries to join the company’s network of independent operators. Grocery Outlet welcomed 49 new independent operators, growing its network to 481, including 16 entrepreneurs who have expanded to operate dual stores. Last year, Grocery Outlet launched the Good to Great program for a select group of independent operators who had completed their first year. The three-day continuing-education initiative focuses on advanced business management strategies. The company plans to host additional gatherings in 2025. The Grocery Outlet Mobile App also launched in 2024, and by year end, the company reported 1.24 million downloads, surpassing its goal of 1 million. The app allows shoppers to track savings, find trending items and get personalized recommendations.
- Reducing Food Waste: Grocery Outlet’s sourcing model supports food waste reduction by focusing on excess inventory and offering surplus food to its customers. The retailer contributed to avoiding more than 762 million pounds of food waste last year. Additionally, Grocery Outlet's regional fulfillment centers donated an estimated 3.3 million pounds of groceries to food banks and charitable organizations in 2024, a more than 60% increase over the estimated 2 million pounds donated in 2023.
- Improving Operational Efficiency: The company achieved a 73% increase in the number of its stores using more efficient CO2 refrigeration; 100% of its stores now use an energy management system and timed heating and lighting controls, while 63% of its third-party carrier partners are SmartWay certified.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 540 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
