 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Deploys Automatic Leak Detection Tech

Northeast grocer installs solution at 14 New York stores to comply with updated refrigerant regulations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Matelex PolarBox Automatic Leak Detection Tech Tops Market Main Image
Matelex's PolarBox system has been installed at 14 Tops Markets stores in New York state as a proactive measure in response to state mandates on automatic leak detection.

Regional supermarket chain Tops Markets has installed Matelex’s PolarBox system — two per store, totaling 28 installations — at 14 of its New York locations, in response to new state mandates on automatic leak detection (ALD) and a broader commitment to keeping food cold in a more eco-friendly way. 

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) updated refrigerant regulations, which took effect June 1, require commercial refrigeration systems with more than 1,500 pounds of high-GWP refrigerants like R-404A to have ALD systems. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to $37,500 per day per violation.

“A proactive compliance strategy is key,” noted Ron Smith, senior maintenance and energy specialist at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “We’re seeing much stricter regulations in New York compared to the federal level. Matelex has a track record — their solution is tested, reliable and built for long-term compliance.”

[RELATED: Tops Markets Opens Latest New York Store]

Added Smith: “Refrigeration plays a critical role in food safety and environmental stewardship every day. That’s why we carefully evaluated the technology, focusing on minimizing refrigerant leakage, maximizing energy efficiency and reducing food waste across our supply chain. It’s a smarter, more sustainable way to operate.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) leaks are a major contributor to climate change, with some refrigerants having global-warming potentials thousands of times higher than carbon dioxide. Further, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, even small leaks can cause thousands of dollars in losses annually for grocers, due to product spoilage, higher energy use and emergency repairs.

“[ALD] is by far the most strategic option to stay compliant, ensure cold-chain safety, and protect merchandise and profits,” said Marion Lazzarotto, customer experience manager at Paris-based Matelex. “States like New York, California and Washington are moving forward regardless of any changes that might take effect at the federal level. Retailers who wait for Washington [D.C.] to act are going to be left behind — both on compliance and operational  efficiency.”

Matelex’s ALD and energy-monitoring solution, PolarBox, a remote monitoring device for refrigeration installations, paired with the PolarVisor web app, is designed to streamline compliance while controlling costs. According to Matelex, the technology not only benefits grocery retailers, but also improves the workflow and service capabilities of refrigeration technicians.

Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds