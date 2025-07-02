Tops Markets Deploys Automatic Leak Detection Tech

Matelex's PolarBox system has been installed at 14 Tops Markets stores in New York state as a proactive measure in response to state mandates on automatic leak detection.

Regional supermarket chain Tops Markets has installed Matelex’s PolarBox system — two per store, totaling 28 installations — at 14 of its New York locations, in response to new state mandates on automatic leak detection (ALD) and a broader commitment to keeping food cold in a more eco-friendly way.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) updated refrigerant regulations, which took effect June 1, require commercial refrigeration systems with more than 1,500 pounds of high-GWP refrigerants like R-404A to have ALD systems. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to $37,500 per day per violation.

“A proactive compliance strategy is key,” noted Ron Smith, senior maintenance and energy specialist at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “We’re seeing much stricter regulations in New York compared to the federal level. Matelex has a track record — their solution is tested, reliable and built for long-term compliance.”

Added Smith: “Refrigeration plays a critical role in food safety and environmental stewardship every day. That’s why we carefully evaluated the technology, focusing on minimizing refrigerant leakage, maximizing energy efficiency and reducing food waste across our supply chain. It’s a smarter, more sustainable way to operate.”