Tops Markets Deploys Automatic Leak Detection Tech
Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) leaks are a major contributor to climate change, with some refrigerants having global-warming potentials thousands of times higher than carbon dioxide. Further, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, even small leaks can cause thousands of dollars in losses annually for grocers, due to product spoilage, higher energy use and emergency repairs.
“[ALD] is by far the most strategic option to stay compliant, ensure cold-chain safety, and protect merchandise and profits,” said Marion Lazzarotto, customer experience manager at Paris-based Matelex. “States like New York, California and Washington are moving forward regardless of any changes that might take effect at the federal level. Retailers who wait for Washington [D.C.] to act are going to be left behind — both on compliance and operational efficiency.”
Matelex’s ALD and energy-monitoring solution, PolarBox, a remote monitoring device for refrigeration installations, paired with the PolarVisor web app, is designed to streamline compliance while controlling costs. According to Matelex, the technology not only benefits grocery retailers, but also improves the workflow and service capabilities of refrigeration technicians.
Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.