Tops Markets Opens Latest New York Store
Among the store’s features are:
- Full-service seafood and meat departments, where certified butchers prepare fresh, hand-cut USDA Choice beef and pork daily
- A fresh produce department offering seasonal fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-serve trays and sides
- A deli with hand-rolled sushi, summertime meals, and premium Boar’s Head meats and cheeses
- A wide selection of grab-and-go foods such as Tops’ popular fried chicken, made-to-order subs (including 3-foot party subs), fresh salads, and signature breakfast pizza
- An artisan bakery with fresh-baked breads, pastries, doughnuts fried daily, specialty cakes, and gluten-free baked goods from gluten-free bakery line, Antonina's.
- A dedicated gluten-free area with an extensive variety of offerings, including frozen and bakery
- A broad assortment of natural and organic products, not only within a dedicated department, but also integrated throughout the store
- A robust offering of certified Kosher options
- A dedicated Healthy Hydration zone and Brew Market offering regional craft beers and trending beverages
- Online ordering, with grocery pickup, home delivery and full-service catering available
“We are thrilled to welcome the Ellenville store into the Tops family,” said Tops President Ron Ferri. “This location is another example of our commitment to investing in the communities we serve. We’ve created a space that delivers on quality, value and convenience — making everyday shopping easier and more enjoyable for our customers.”
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.