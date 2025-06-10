Tops Markets Opens Latest New York Store

Tops Markets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest store, in Ellenville, N.Y., on June 8.

Tops Markets LLC recently held the grand opening of its newest location, in Ellenville, N.Y., a $2 million investment in the local economy providing new jobs for more than 120 area residents. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Sunday, June 8, and during the following seven-day grand-opening celebration, customers can enjoy samples, live music and giveaways.

Conveniently located near Joseph Y. Resnick Airport, Ellenville Regional Hospital and residential neighborhoods, the 46,750-square-foot store has been designed to offer convenience, variety and value in a fresh, modern environment. The store combines high-quality, locally sourced and specialty items with everyday essentials from shopper-favorite brands.

