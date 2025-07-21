Swanson has expanded its broth portfolio with bold Swanson Ramen Chicken Broth, which was created to meet rising consumer demand for convenient, globally inspired flavors. Made with real chicken stock and no added MSG, the restaurant-quality savory broth is infused with garlic, ginger and soy for an authentic umami profile, making the product an appropriate choice for shoppers looking to upgrade weeknight meals or experiment with dishes. A 32-fluid-ounce carton of Swanson Ramen Chicken Broth retails for a suggested retail price of $3.29. Swanson is a brand of Campbell’s Co.