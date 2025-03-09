Venerable salsa and sauce brand La Victoria has now unveiled four fresh culinary creations that build upon its century-long legacy of flavor. These latest products are a line of topping sauces in 9-ounce squeeze bottles, available in Chipotle, Fiery Jalapeño, and Sweet & Spicy varieties, along with a 15.5-ounce jar of Verde Habanero Salsa, a bold combination of tomatillos, roasted onions and habanero peppers. Inspired by Mexican cuisine, the four flavor profiles are crafted to bring heat and depth to everyday meals. Expanding the boundaries of the traditional taco sauce category, the products invite consumers to explore novel flavor pairings like sweet-and-spicy sauce with sushi, nachos and salads, bringing fresh inspiration to home-cooked meals. The topping sauces and jarred salsa retail for a suggested retail price range of $3.49-$3.99). La Victoria is a brand of MegaMex Foods, a company founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods.