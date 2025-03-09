Responding to consumer demand for expanded back-to-school options, Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery, a maker of organic and gluten-free breads, frozen products and breakfast sandwiches, has now launched frozen Rudi’s Gluten Free Sandos with Justin’s Peanut Butter. Third-party certified gluten-free and made on dedicated equipment, the pockets of Rudi’s soft, crustless bread are stuffed with Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter and fruit spread, the latter of which contains more fruit and less sugar than traditional jam or jelly, for a convenient, no-mess experience. A 4-count package of 2-ounce Gluten Free Sandos are available in two varieties, Peanut Butter and Grape Spread and Peanut Butter and Strawberry Spread, for a suggested retail price of $8.99, starting at The Giant Co., Hy-Vee, King Soopers and Wakefern Food Corp. stores. The product was developed by Rudi’s Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Justin Gold, who led Justin’s Nut Butters as founder and CEO for more than 15 years before joining Rudi’s in 2023. The brand offers four additional varieties of Sandos: Rudi’s Sandos with Peanut Butter and Strawberry Spread, Rudi’s Sandos with Peanut Butter and Grape Spread, nut-free Rudi’s Sandos with Roasted Seed and Grape Spread, and nut-free Rudi’s Sandos with Roasted Seed and Strawberry Spread.