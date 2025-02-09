Humane egg-farming pioneer Pete & Gerry’s Organics LLC has augmented its lineup with Pete & Gerry’s Organic Pasture Raised Eggs. Now available in grocery stores across the country, these eggs combine the brand’s most premium attributes – Organic feed and Pasture Raised outdoor access – in one product at a more accessible price point than similar products on the market. The eggs are laid by hens raised on USDA Certified Organic farms, where they have at least 108 square feet of lush pasture in which they can soak up the sun, take dust baths, forage for bugs and greens, and socialize as they would do in nature. According to Pete & Jerry’s, this lifestyle leads to more vibrantly golden yolks that are naturally rich in choline, as well as a more delicious egg. As consumers increasingly demand premium, transparent and sustainably produced eggs, Pete & Gerry’s Organic Pasture Raised Eggs are meeting the moment head-on. A carton of 12 Large eggs retails for a suggested retail price range of $8.49-$8.99. The brand is the first egg producer in the country to become Certified Humane, in 2003, and to attain B Corp status, in 2013. Currently, Pete & Gerry’s is the No. 1 organic egg brand in the United States.