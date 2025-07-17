 Skip to main content

Walmart Restructures Store Support

Retailer reportedly eliminating hundreds of jobs
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Walmart aisles
According to a recent memo, Walmart is restructuring some support and training roles.

Walmart is eliminating hundreds of store-support and training jobs in its latest move to simplify its structure, according to Bloomberg News.

An internal memo sent on July 16 by the Walmart U.S. EVP of store operations indicated that the retailer is eliminating the market coordinator position. Considered a corporate position, the role helps coordinate data compilation and analysis on behalf of some managers.

The company also plans to make adjustments to some roles at Walmart Academy, which trains store employees and managers, as it seeks to switch its focus to higher-volume locations and train more associates in person, reported Reuters, which reviewed the memo. 

Walmart, however, plans to offer affected employees alternative roles as coaches and even open up certain new roles in places where there are no open roles, the memo said.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The workforce restructuring comes at a time when Walmart is providing its store associates with new AI-powered tools. Last month, the retailer unveiled a new suite of AI tools that can be accessed through its associate app, and are designed to eliminate friction, simplify actions, and make work more efficient and intuitive. 

[RELATED: Walmart Leans Into AI to Redefine Its Business]

In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, John Laney, EVP of the Walmart U.S. food business, explained that Walmart is using sophisticated analytics and advanced technologies to increase efficiencies throughout the business. “For example, we are using more sophisticated advanced analytics to get consistent and predictable flow for inventory to stores for restocking,” he said. “This work has also been helpful for a more predictable workload for associates.”

In the meantime, Walmart reported steady growth in revenue and operating income for its first quarter. Revenue was up 2.5% to $165.6 billion, while operating income rose 4.3%. Walmart U.S. comp sales (excluding fuel) were up 4.5%, with strong growth in grocery and health and wellness, and grocery private-brand penetration was up 60 basis points versus last year.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds