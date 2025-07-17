Walmart Restructures Store Support

According to a recent memo, Walmart is restructuring some support and training roles.

Walmart is eliminating hundreds of store-support and training jobs in its latest move to simplify its structure, according to Bloomberg News.

An internal memo sent on July 16 by the Walmart U.S. EVP of store operations indicated that the retailer is eliminating the market coordinator position. Considered a corporate position, the role helps coordinate data compilation and analysis on behalf of some managers.

The company also plans to make adjustments to some roles at Walmart Academy, which trains store employees and managers, as it seeks to switch its focus to higher-volume locations and train more associates in person, reported Reuters, which reviewed the memo.

Walmart, however, plans to offer affected employees alternative roles as coaches and even open up certain new roles in places where there are no open roles, the memo said.