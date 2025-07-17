Walmart Restructures Store Support
The workforce restructuring comes at a time when Walmart is providing its store associates with new AI-powered tools. Last month, the retailer unveiled a new suite of AI tools that can be accessed through its associate app, and are designed to eliminate friction, simplify actions, and make work more efficient and intuitive.
In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, John Laney, EVP of the Walmart U.S. food business, explained that Walmart is using sophisticated analytics and advanced technologies to increase efficiencies throughout the business. “For example, we are using more sophisticated advanced analytics to get consistent and predictable flow for inventory to stores for restocking,” he said. “This work has also been helpful for a more predictable workload for associates.”
In the meantime, Walmart reported steady growth in revenue and operating income for its first quarter. Revenue was up 2.5% to $165.6 billion, while operating income rose 4.3%. Walmart U.S. comp sales (excluding fuel) were up 4.5%, with strong growth in grocery and health and wellness, and grocery private-brand penetration was up 60 basis points versus last year.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.