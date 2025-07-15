A Look at Albertsons’ Restructured Leadership

Soon after Susan Morris took over the CEO position at Albertsons Cos., the company revealed a new leadership structure in late May.

The restructuring starts with EVP and Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer Omer Gajial, as he revealed that he’s leaving Albertsons to take on new opportunities outside the company. During his five years with the grocer, Gajial developed talent across high-performing teams to grow its digital, e-commerce and pharmacy businesses, expanded health-and-wellness solutions, and advanced merchandising and retail media capabilities – areas key to Albertsons’ success. He will be with the company through late August. Prior to Albertsons, Gajial held positions at Amazon and PepsiCo.

To help fill the void left by Gajial's departure, EVP of Operations – West Michelle Larson is transitioning into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer. Among her new responsibilities, Larson will be accountable for the merchandising strategy of Albertsons' Own Brands, including pricing and promotion and space planning, as well as fuel and commission income.