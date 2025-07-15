A Look at Albertsons’ Restructured Leadership

Jennifer Saenz is also stepping up to take on a broader role as EVP, chief commercial officer. In addition to her current pharmacy and e-commerce operations responsibilities, her expanded role includes many growth-driving areas, such as digital experiences, marketing and loyalty, and the Albertsons Media Collective.
Anuj Dhanda is expanding his oversight as EVP, chief technology and transformation officer to include Albertsons’ data science and product management teams.
With its reorganized regional structure, Albertsons also revealed that Mike Withers is expanding his responsibilities as EVP, operations – West. The West region now includes the Northern California and Southern California divisions. Rob Backus will remain in his current role as EVP, operations – East.
Additionally, it appears that these leadership changes have eliminated the dedicated CMO role, which was held by Sean Barrett for the past three years. With the appointment of Saenz to the newly created role of EVP, chief commercial officer, her expanded responsibilities now include overseeing "marketing and loyalty," suggesting a strategic shift in the company's approach to its marketing functions.
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.