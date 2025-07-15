Albertsons Sees Jump in Digital, Pharmacy Sales
Loyalty members also grew 14% in Q1 to 47.3 million.
In addition, Albertsons’ net income was $236.4 million in Q1, or 41 cents per share, compared with $240.7 million, or 41 cents per share, during Q1 of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net income was $318.9 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with last year’s $391.6 million, or 66 cents per share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion, or 4.5% of net sales and other revenue, compared with last year’s $1.2 billion, or 4.9% of net sales and other revenue.
Selling and administrative expenses decreased to 25.4% of net sales and other revenue, compared with last year's 25.9%. The benefits from productivity initiatives continue to help offset increasing wage rates and other inflationary pressures on Albertsons' operating expenses.
Speaking of wages, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) members in Southern California recently voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Albertsons’ banners Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. The contract was hammered out after months of negotiations and the active involvement of thousands of Southern California grocery workers. Key provisions include considerable wage increases, a new supplemental pension plan to help retired workers, and higher health care benefit contributions.
Safeway workers in Colorado also reached a deal with parent company Albertsons. The agreement includes fully funded pension and health care benefits, and improvements to dental and vision benefits.
Looking ahead, Albertsons has increased its expectations for identical-sales growth for fiscal 2025, raising it to the range of 2.0% to 2.75% from its previous outlook of 1.5% to 2.5%, in part because of anticipated ongoing growth in pharmacy and digital sales.
Unchanged expectations include adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion, adjusted net income per Class A common share in the range of $2.03 to $2.16 per share, and capital expenditures in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
Morris added: "As we look forward to the balance of fiscal 2025, we do so with continued confidence in our Customers for Life strategy. We want to thank our teams for delivering these results and for their ongoing commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities in which we operate."
Albertsons' five strategic priorities are driving customer growth and engagement through digital connection, growing its media collective, enhancing the customer value proposition, modernizing capabilities through technology, and driving transformational productivity.
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.