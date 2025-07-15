Albertsons Sees Jump in Digital, Pharmacy Sales

Albertsons Cos. delivered solid first-quarter results with identical-sales growth of 2.8%, adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents.

For Q1 ending June 14, net sales and other revenue rose 2.5% to $24.88 billion. This increase was driven by the 2.8% increase in identical sales, with 20% growth in pharmacy being the primary driver.

“Cross-shoppers between grocery and pharmacy are exceptionally valuable,” noted CEO Susan Morris during the company’s earnings call. “Over time, these customers visit the store four times more often and buy significantly more groceries with us, resulting in outsized customer lifetime value across the entire store. For this reason, in addition to the market share opportunity competitor closings are creating for us, we are also continuing to invest in our pharmacy and health digital platform. Through this platform, we are also launching customized omnichannel benefits that are not only attracting new customers, but also converting existing pharmacy- and grocery-only customers to become cross- shoppers.”

This provides an opportunity to grow Albertsons own brands. The company’s own-brand sales penetration finished the quarter at 25.7%. During Q1, Albertsons launched its newest own brand, Chef’s Counter, to meet growing consumer demand for cooking meals at home with adventurous flavors and globally inspired ingredients. Chef’s Counter debuted in May with a selection of ready-to-cook marinated meats. The new private label will expand to the deli and frozen sections, as well as to the center store, next year.

Albertsons also continued to grow its digital sales in Q1, with a 25% increase.

“We’re continuing to enhance our digital shopping experience, including the introduction of AI and interactive features that deliver both ease and convenience,” said Morris, who recently took over the CEO position from the retired Vivek Sankaran. “For example, we launched our new shop assist feature, which enables a connected shopping experience that allows customers to communicate back and forth with our in-store associates throughout their order fulfillment process.”