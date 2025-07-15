 Skip to main content

Albertsons Sees Jump in Digital, Pharmacy Sales

Company-wide sales totaled $24.88 billion in Q1, up 2.5%
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Albertsons' digital sales increased 25% during its first quarter.

Albertsons Cos. delivered solid first-quarter results with identical-sales growth of 2.8%, adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents.

For Q1 ending June 14, net sales and other revenue rose 2.5% to $24.88 billion. This increase was driven by the 2.8% increase in identical sales, with 20% growth in pharmacy being the primary driver. 

“Cross-shoppers between grocery and pharmacy are exceptionally valuable,” noted CEO Susan Morris during the company’s earnings call. “Over time, these customers visit the store four times more often and buy significantly more groceries with us, resulting in outsized customer lifetime value across the entire store. For this reason, in addition to the market share opportunity competitor closings are creating for us, we are also continuing to invest in our pharmacy and health digital platform. Through this platform, we are also launching customized omnichannel benefits that are not only attracting new customers, but also converting existing pharmacy- and grocery-only customers to become cross- shoppers.”

This provides an opportunity to grow Albertsons own brands. The company’s own-brand sales penetration finished the quarter at 25.7%. During Q1, Albertsons launched its newest own brand, Chef’s Counter, to meet growing consumer demand for cooking meals at home with adventurous flavors and globally inspired ingredients. Chef’s Counter debuted in May with a selection of ready-to-cook marinated meats. The new private label will expand to the deli and frozen sections, as well as to the center store, next year.

Albertsons also continued to grow its digital sales in Q1, with a 25% increase. 

“We’re continuing to enhance our digital shopping experience, including the introduction of AI and interactive features that deliver both ease and convenience,” said Morris, who recently took over the CEO position from the retired Vivek Sankaran. “For example, we launched our new shop assist feature, which enables a connected shopping experience that allows customers to communicate back and forth with our in-store associates throughout their order fulfillment process.”

Loyalty members also grew 14% in Q1 to 47.3 million.

In addition, Albertsons’ net income was $236.4 million in Q1, or 41 cents per share, compared with $240.7 million, or 41 cents per share, during Q1 of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net income was $318.9 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with last year’s $391.6 million, or 66 cents per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion, or 4.5% of net sales and other revenue, compared with last year’s $1.2 billion, or 4.9% of net sales and other revenue.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased to 25.4% of net sales and other revenue, compared with last year's 25.9%. The benefits from productivity initiatives continue to help offset increasing wage rates and other inflationary pressures on Albertsons' operating expenses.

Speaking of wages, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) members in Southern California recently voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Albertsons’ banners Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. The contract was hammered out after months of negotiations and the active involvement of thousands of Southern California grocery workers. Key provisions include considerable wage increases, a new supplemental pension plan to help retired workers, and higher health care benefit contributions.

Safeway workers in Colorado also reached a deal with parent company Albertsons. The agreement includes fully funded pension and health care benefits, and improvements to dental and vision benefits.

Looking ahead, Albertsons has increased its expectations for identical-sales growth for fiscal 2025, raising it to the range of 2.0% to 2.75% from its previous outlook of 1.5% to 2.5%, in part because of anticipated ongoing growth in pharmacy and digital sales. 

Unchanged expectations include adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion, adjusted net income per Class A common share in the range of $2.03 to $2.16 per share, and capital expenditures in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.  

Morris added: "As we look forward to the balance of fiscal 2025, we do so with continued confidence in our Customers for Life strategy. We want to thank our teams for delivering these results and for their ongoing commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities in which we operate."

Albertsons' five strategic priorities are driving customer growth and engagement through digital connection, growing its media collective, enhancing the customer value proposition, modernizing capabilities through technology, and driving transformational productivity. 

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

