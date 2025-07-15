Kroger Names New Leader of Consolidated Dallas and Houston Divisions

The Kroger Co. has revealed that it’s consolidating the president roles of its Dallas and Houston divisions into a single executive position. Rudy DiPietro, currently president of the Dallas division, has been named president of Kroger’s newly formed Texas division, effective Aug. 1. Rudy will report to Valerie Jabbar, SVP of retail divisions. The change follows the retirement of Laura Gump, president of Kroger’s Houston division, after 38 years of service in the grocery retail industry and five years as a Kroger division leader.



Kroger’s newly formed Texas division consists of more than 210 stores and 26,000 associates in North, East and Southeast Texas and West, Central and Southwest Louisiana.

[RELATED: How Kroger, Albertsons Are Moving Forward Following Failed Merger]

“Simplifying into a single Texas division is a strategic decision to create more efficiencies, which allows the team to run great stores with lower prices and deeper investments in our associates,” said Jabbar. “We are confident that Rudy’s leadership and experience will bring together the two teams to create an even better shopping experience for our Texas customers.”