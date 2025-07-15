Kroger Names New Leader of Consolidated Dallas and Houston Divisions
DiPietro is well equipped to lead the new division. Before joining Kroger earlier in the year, he held a variety of positions during his 21-year career with Ahold Delhaize USA. Most recently, he was VP of omnichannel planning and execution, where he spearheaded omnichannel planning and execution strategies across five brands.
He previously worked at the Stop & Shop brand as VP of omnichannel merchandising planning and execution and SVP of sales and operations, driving operational focus and customer loyalty throughout the market. Prior to his roles with Stop & Shop, DiPietro also held leadership roles with the Food Lion and Hannaford brands.
