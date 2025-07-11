Head of Marketing at J.M. Smucker to Retire
Added Hollander: "I'm proud and humbled by the impact my team has had on our brands and the categories we participate in as we transformed our brand-building model, elevated our creative execution, and enhanced our media strategy to deliver meaningful reach and engagement. Smucker has an exceptional portfolio of brands and a talented team behind them that pushes the envelope every single day. I look forward to watching what this team does in the future to take these brands and this company to even greater heights."
In June, Smucker shared its fourth quarter and full fiscal year results. Net sales dipped 3% during the quarter that ended on April 30 but rose 7% for the full fiscal year. Also this summer, Smucker announced that is removing FD&C colors from all of its consumer food products by the end of 2027.