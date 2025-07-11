Head of Marketing at J.M. Smucker to Retire

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced that Chief Marketing Officer Gail Hollander is planning to exit the company upon her retirement in April 2026. In the meantime, the legacy CPG is starting a search for her successor.

Hollander has served in the CMO role since 2023. She joined Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker from Publicis Group, where she built a 20-year career that culminated in a role as president and group client lead. At Publicis, she managed the client relationship with Smucker.

"Gail has been instrumental in building our world-class brand-building model while supporting our people and culture," said Smucker’s CEO and Chair Mark Smucker. "Through her leadership and the exceptional team she has mentored, we have developed a powerful marketing organization that has supported the growth of many of our iconic brands. With enhanced capabilities throughout our businesses and teams, we are well-positioned to continue building brands that consumers love."