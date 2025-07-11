 Skip to main content

Head of Marketing at J.M. Smucker to Retire

Replacement search underway as Gail Hollander plans spring 2026 departure
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Gail Hollander

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced that Chief Marketing Officer Gail Hollander is planning to exit the company upon her retirement in April 2026. In the meantime, the legacy CPG is starting a search for her successor.

Hollander has served in the CMO role since 2023. She joined Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker from Publicis Group, where she built a 20-year career that culminated in a role as president and group client lead. At Publicis, she managed the client relationship with Smucker.

"Gail has been instrumental in building our world-class brand-building model while supporting our people and culture," said Smucker’s CEO and Chair Mark Smucker. "Through her leadership and the exceptional team she has mentored, we have developed a powerful marketing organization that has supported the growth of many of our iconic brands. With enhanced capabilities throughout our businesses and teams, we are well-positioned to continue building brands that consumers love."

Added Hollander: "I'm proud and humbled by the impact my team has had on our brands and the categories we participate in as we transformed our brand-building model, elevated our creative execution, and enhanced our media strategy to deliver meaningful reach and engagement. Smucker has an exceptional portfolio of brands and a talented team behind them that pushes the envelope every single day. I look forward to watching what this team does in the future to take these brands and this company to even greater heights."

In June, Smucker shared its fourth quarter and full fiscal year results. Net sales dipped 3% during the quarter that ended on April 30 but rose 7% for the full fiscal year. Also this summer, Smucker announced that is removing FD&C colors from all of its consumer food products by the end of 2027.

