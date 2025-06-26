Krasdale Foods Makes Executive Moves

“At Krasdale, we believe our people are our greatest asset,” said Krasdale President and Chief Operations Officer Gus Lebiak. “These appointments reflect our commitment to recognizing talent, investing in leadership and continuing to build a strong foundation for the future. All five of these employees have made a lasting impact on our organization, and I’m confident they will continue to drive innovation, service excellence and growth for our retail partners.”

Family-owned Krasdale and its Alpha 1 Marketing affiliate provide full-service grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing solutions to independents. Based in White Plains, N.Y., with a state-of-the-art distribution center in the Hunts Point neighborhood, in the New York City borough of Bronx, and a satellite office in Miami, Krasdale and its affiliates serve more than 3,500 customers across eight states. The company supports independent retailers operating under such banners as CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.