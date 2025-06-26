 Skip to main content

Krasdale Foods Makes Executive Moves

New appointments and expanded roles revealed across distributor’s key divisions
Left to right: Natalie Menns, Howie Kent and Jose Torres

Krasdale Foods, a New York Metro-area grocery distributor, has revealed various leadership appointments and role expansions across its sales, retail technology, customer experience and business insights divisions. 

“These changes reflect the exceptional talent within our organization and underscore our ongoing commitment to developing leaders who deliver results, foster a strong culture and support long-term growth,” noted Krasdale Chief Sales and Customer Officer Cynthia Ramos. “Each of these employees has demonstrated the dedication and drive necessary to elevate our customer experience and deliver operational excellence.”

Among the new roles and appointments are:

  • Natalie Menns has been appointed director of customer experience, in which role she will oversee both customer service and inside sales. Having spent nearly 20 years at Krasdale, Menns has led major service model transformations, optimized costs and elevated support standards.
  • Howie Kent has been named director of business insights and retail technology. Over the past decade, Kent has played a pivotal role in developing the company’s reporting and in-store execution tools. In this expanded role, he will head platform integration and analytics strategy.
  • Jose Torres has been promoted to director of sales. A U.S. Navy veteran and former independent grocery store owner, Jose brings more than 20 years of retail and sales leadership experience to his new role, having most recently led field teams in the CTown, Bravo and AIM segments.
  • Carroll Arroyo is now sales supervisor – inside sales, in which role she will manage lead follow-up, CRM compliance and customer outreach. Arroyo’s more than 20-year tenure at Krasdale includes cross-functional experience in customer service, field sales and inside sales.
  • Joey Lebiak has joined the business insights team as a data analyst, transitioning from his previous role supporting Alpha 1 Marketing. In his new role, he will contribute to enterprise reporting, pipeline visibility and sales analytics.

“At Krasdale, we believe our people are our greatest asset,” said Krasdale President and Chief Operations Officer Gus Lebiak. “These appointments reflect our commitment to recognizing talent, investing in leadership and continuing to build a strong foundation for the future. All five of these employees have made a lasting impact on our organization, and I’m confident they will continue to drive innovation, service excellence and growth for our retail partners.”

Family-owned Krasdale and its Alpha 1 Marketing affiliate provide full-service grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing solutions to independents. Based in White Plains, N.Y., with a state-of-the-art distribution center in the Hunts Point neighborhood, in the New York City borough of Bronx, and a satellite office in Miami, Krasdale and its affiliates serve more than 3,500 customers across eight states. The company supports independent retailers operating under such banners as CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. 

