Krasdale Foods Promotes 2, Hires 1
Additionally, John Aleksandrowicz was hired by Krasdale in March as director, business initiatives, in which capacity he is responsible for identifying strategic-growth opportunities for the company and working with retail customers to drive sales, improve in-store execution and meet evolving consumer needs. He was previously senior director of grocery and GM/HBC sales and merchandising at Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the team we have at Krasdale Foods, and Guillermo, Rob and John represent the best of this organization,” noted Krasdale President Gus Lebiak. “On behalf of the entire Krasdale family, I want to congratulate Guillermo and Rob on their promotions, and welcome John to the team. We look forward to following their growth and celebrating what I’m confident will be their many successes in the years to come.”
White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with such tools as grocery distribution, merchandising, marketing and financing. The company has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.