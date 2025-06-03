Krasdale Foods Promotes 2, Hires 1

Krasdale Foods, a 117-year-old family-owned business providing independent supermarkets with essential services, has revealed three leadership changes – two promotions and one new hire.

Guillermo Fisher, a Krasdale employee for more than 40 years, has been promoted to general manager/warehouse operations, with a focus on equipping Krasdale’s distribution center with the latest technology, including cloud-based systems and artificial intelligence, to provide data-driven efficiency and service. Fisher has an MBA in management and is an advisory board member of Bronx Community College.

Rob Gangemi, who joined the company in 2017 as corporate controller, was promoted to VP/finance, in which role he will manage the entire finance department, with a focus on maintaining the company’s compliance standards while bringing insight and strategic focus to its business initiatives. During his time with the company, Gangemi reduced the monthly close by five days, developed more efficient/automated reconciling of reports, and developed monthly updates for the CFO and president.