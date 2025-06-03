 Skip to main content

Krasdale Foods Promotes 2, Hires 1

Independent distributor makes leadership moves at DC and within business initiatives, finance departments
Bridget Goldschmidt
Left to right: Guillermo Fisher, Rob Gangemi and John Aleksandrowicz

Krasdale Foods, a 117-year-old family-owned business providing independent supermarkets with essential services, has revealed three leadership changes – two promotions and one new hire. 

Guillermo Fisher, a Krasdale employee for more than 40 years, has been promoted to general manager/warehouse operations, with a focus on equipping Krasdale’s distribution center with the latest technology, including cloud-based systems and artificial intelligence, to provide data-driven efficiency and service. Fisher has an MBA in management and is an advisory board member of Bronx Community College.

Rob Gangemi, who joined the company in 2017 as corporate controller, was promoted to VP/finance, in which role he will manage the entire finance department, with a focus on maintaining the company’s compliance standards while bringing insight and strategic focus to its business initiatives. During his time with the company, Gangemi reduced the monthly close by five days, developed more efficient/automated reconciling of reports, and developed monthly updates for the CFO and president.

Additionally, John Aleksandrowicz was hired by Krasdale in March as director, business initiatives, in which capacity he is responsible for identifying strategic-growth opportunities for the company and working with retail customers to drive sales, improve in-store execution and meet evolving consumer needs. He was previously senior director of grocery and GM/HBC sales and merchandising at Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team we have at Krasdale Foods, and Guillermo, Rob and John represent the best of this organization,” noted Krasdale President Gus Lebiak. “On behalf of the entire Krasdale family, I want to congratulate Guillermo and Rob on their promotions, and welcome John to the team. We look forward to following their growth and celebrating what I’m confident will be their many successes in the years to come.”

White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with such tools as grocery distribution, merchandising, marketing and financing. The company has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. 

