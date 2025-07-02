Dr. Praeger’s Appoints Head of Supply Chain

Better-for-you food CPG Dr. Praeger’s has named Alexis Brescia as its chief supply chain officer. In this new role, the seasoned supply chain executive will leverage his 25 years of related experience to steer the company through its growth stage as demand grows for its “veggie-forward” products.

Brescia’s background includes a 20-year tenure at Kraft/Mondelēz. Prior to joining Dr. Praeger’s, he was VP, North America supply chain operations at Europastry. He earned a master’s degree in engineering management and a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the NJ Institute of Technology.

[RELATED: Krasdale Foods Makes Executive Moves]

“Alex brings an impressive track record of manufacturing and logistics leadership, and we are confident that he will be a huge asset for the team at Dr. Praeger’s,” remarked CEO Andy Reichgut.

Added Brescia: “I’m excited to join Dr. Praeger’s, a purpose driven company whose values align with my own. I look forward to collaborating with the Dr. Praeger’s team to help drive profitable growth through operational excellence.”

Founded in 1994, Dr. Praeger’s offers a variety of healthy frozen food products including OU Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, and Vegan items. The company is now owned by the PE firm Vestar Capital Partners.