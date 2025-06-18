International Bottled Water Association Hires VP of Gov’t Relations

The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) has hired Jeremy Pollack as its new VP of government relations. Pollack, who was named to The Hill’s 2024 list of Top Lobbyists, brings extensive government relations experience and a track record of advocacy success to the job of advancing IBWA’s legislative and regulatory priorities.

He joins the Alexandria, Va.-based trade organization from the Water Quality Association (WQA), where he was director of government affairs. In that position, Pollack guided Lisle, Ill.-based WQA’s worldwide government relations strategy, representing the industry before elected officials and regulators at the local, state and federal levels of government. In recognition of his leadership in the water sector, he was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to serve as a water representative on the Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee for the 2024-26 charter.

Notably, Pollack has worked on several issues of direct interest to IBWA members, including efforts to add a water icon to the MyPlate nutrition guidance graphic.