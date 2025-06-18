International Bottled Water Association Hires VP of Gov’t Relations
“Jeremy’s deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, successful track record with legislative fly-ins, and experience working with companies that are members of both IBWA and WQA gives him unique insight into our industry’s needs,” noted IBWA President and CEO Joe Doss. “We’re confident that Jeremy will strengthen our government relations efforts and effectively represent our members’ interests at all levels of government.”
Before coming to WQA, Pollack was manager of federal and global government affairs at the Peachtree Corners, Ga.-based American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers. He was also a lobbyist for Gephardt Government Affairs, where he worked with former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt, D-Mo. Earlier in his career, Pollack supported state and national initiatives for former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and then-Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., who is currently the state’s governor.
Pollack earned a bachelor of science degree in political science at the University of Colorado and has completed international studies in multilateral diplomacy.