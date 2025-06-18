 Skip to main content

International Bottled Water Association Hires VP of Gov’t Relations

Top lobbyist Jeremy Pollack brings extensive experience, record of successful advocacy to new role
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
IBWA Jeremy Pollack Main Image
Jeremy Pollack

The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) has hired Jeremy Pollack as its new VP of government relations. Pollack, who was named to The Hill’s 2024 list of Top Lobbyists, brings extensive government relations experience and a track record of advocacy success to the job of advancing IBWA’s legislative and regulatory priorities. 

He joins the Alexandria, Va.-based trade organization from the Water Quality Association (WQA), where he was director of government affairs. In that position, Pollack guided Lisle, Ill.-based WQA’s worldwide government relations strategy, representing the industry before elected officials and regulators at the local, state and federal levels of government. In recognition of his leadership in the water sector, he was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to serve as a water representative on the Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee for the 2024-26 charter.  

[RELATED: All Politics Is Local]

Notably, Pollack has worked on several issues of direct interest to IBWA members, including efforts to add a water icon to the MyPlate nutrition guidance graphic.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Jeremy’s deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, successful track record with legislative fly-ins, and experience working with companies that are members of both IBWA and WQA gives him unique insight into our industry’s needs,” noted IBWA President and CEO Joe Doss. “We’re confident that Jeremy will strengthen our government relations efforts and effectively represent our members’ interests at all levels of government.”

Before coming to WQA, Pollack was manager of federal and global government affairs at the Peachtree Corners, Ga.-based American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers. He was also a lobbyist for Gephardt Government Affairs, where he worked with former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt, D-Mo. Earlier in his career, Pollack supported state and national initiatives for former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and then-Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., who is currently the state’s governor. 

Pollack earned a bachelor of science degree in political science at the University of Colorado and has completed international studies in multilateral diplomacy.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds